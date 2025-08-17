Cranes coach Byekwaso: South Africa tough, but “we’re ready”

Uganda coach Morley Byekwaso says his team are “well prepared” and fully aware of what is at stake ahead of Monday’s decisive African Nations Championship (Chan) Group C clash with South Africa.

Uganda top the group going into the final round, needing victory to seal a historic quarterfinal spot and remain at Namboole for the knockout stage.

While a draw could see them advance, it would not guarantee they finish top of the group.

“We are so much prepared. We are so much aware of the magnitude, the weight and meaning of it,” Byekwaso told journalists in Sunday’s pre-match press conference at Namboole.

“All three games have taught us lessons. We recovered well from the first game. It’s going to be a very hard game but we are prepared for it. We are number one for a reason.”

Resilient Cranes

After losing 3-0 to Algeria in the opening game, Uganda bounced back to beat Guinea 3-0 and Niger 2-0, moving to six points — one ahead of Algeria and South Africa.

Byekwaso admitted the Cranes will miss suspended midfielder Joel Sserunjogi, who has been influential in Uganda’s previous two matches, but expressed confidence in his replacements.

“We are going to miss him, but someone else will come in and do the job,” he said.

He also confirmed that midfielder Enoch Ssebagala, who limped off against Niger, is fit and will start against South Africa. “It’s good news for him and the team,” said Byekwaso.

The coach emphasized the significance of Chan in his life and career, and that of the players.

“It’s a very important tournament for me and my technical team. I must do my best as a coach. The boys have a chance to make history,” he said.

Uganda have appeared in every one of the last six Chan editions but have never progressed past the group stage.

Fired-up Wantambala

Midfielder Abdu Karim Wantambala, a key figure in the team’s midfield alongside Sserunjogi and Ssebagala, echoed his coach’s message.

“We know what is at stake as players. We have prepared well with our coaches. We know the demands but we are ready,” said the Vipers SC star.

“It’s been a great spell for me in national colours, but more importantly, it’s a dream for us to qualify. Everyone is giving it their all — it’s a collective effort.”

Uganda will face South Africa at 8pm at Namboole, hoping to secure their first-ever win against the visitors, while Algeria take on already-eliminated Niger in the other Group C fixture at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Chan 2024, Group C

Friday, August 15 – Results

Guinea 1-1 Algeria

Niger 0-0 South Africa

Monday, August 18

Algeria vs Niger, 8pm, Nyayo, Nairobi

South Africa vs Uganda, 8pm, Namboole, Kampala

Group C Standings

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts Uganda (H) 3 2 0 1 5 3 +2 6 Algeria 3 1 2 0 5 2 +3 5 South Africa 3 1 2 0 3 2 +1 5 Guinea 4 1 1 2 3 6 −3 4 Niger 3 0 1 2 0 3 −3 1