Cranes coach Micho to realign Cranes fortunes

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic is fairly impressed with the fitness levels of his players after 10 days of working together in Kampala.

But the Serbian reckons it is still some distance before they are in the best shape to face Kenya in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on Thursday. “We’ve lifted the level of tactical and physical awareness of our game in the 10 days,” said Micho before the team travelled to Ethiopia midweek.

“The players have given their best,” he added, “now we are going for finishing touches against Ethiopia, where we expect to get another friendly match against Sierra Leone.”

It is in the two matches the Serbian expects to make final decisions over who he entrusts to face the Kenyans.

“Those two matches will help see many questions and provide answers ahead of the match against Kenya. “We are fully aware that our neighbours have the same ambitions as ours.

Ghost factor

“They have a new coach (Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee) and they have improved in the last few matches.”

The Harambee Stars drew 1-1 with Egypt at home and won way in Togo despite failing to cross the line to Afcon 2021 finals.

Uganda, who also failed to make the Afcon cut, lost two and drew one of their final three matches in Afcon qualifiers. “Ourselves,” added Micho, “We are disappointed that we have not scored in competitive games since the 1-0 win over South Sudan at Kitende.”

