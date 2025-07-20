Cranes coaching under microscope

The final of the African Nations Championship (Chan) is slated for August 30 in Kenya.

After six failed atttempts to progress past the group stages, co-hosts Uganda's minimum task should be trying to at least overcome that hurdle when the tournament kicks off starting August 02.

But with less than two weeks to the tournament and with the Cranes playing their first game today against Kenya at the Cecafa four-team tournament questions abound about who technically is in charge of the team.

A statement released by Fufa on June 18 announced the appointment of a coaching panel comprising Fred Muhumuza and Morley Byekwaso.

"Both coaches will be supervised and monitored by Uganda Cranes Head Coach Paul Put throughout the team’s participation in the tournament. Further technical personnel will be announced in due course, following the naming of the squad," statement read.

Since then goalkeeping coach Billy Kiggundu joined the team through the back door amd has been assisted by former Cranes captain and goalkeeper Dennis Onyango until he returned to his South Africa based side Mamelodi Sundowns over the weekend.

The most noticeable change since the team started training on June 23 has been the hands-on approach of Put this week that has rendered Byekawaso and Muhumuza largely redundant.

Last Monday's afternoon session at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo was particularly telling with Put not only setting up but also collecting his training cones after the session as his supposed assistants looked on.

Meanwhile, there has hardly been a mention of Cranes assistant coach Sam Ssimbwa who has not been anywhere close to the current set up.

Like Ssimbwa, Put's contract runs out in November and while he guided the Cranes back to Afcon after missing the last two campaigns his tenure has not been entirely convincing.

Two lacklustre games against Burundi with largely the same group of players for the Chan Qualifiers in late December added further scrutiny to the team before the tournament was postponed to August.

The Cecafa four-team tournament that had Senegal drafted in as a replacement for Congo Brazaville should help provide more clues about the state of the Cranes team.