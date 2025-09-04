Cranes collective hunger fuels Mozambique clash

The Uganda Cranes are buzzing, a collective hum of ambition and togetherness reverberating through their camp at the Mandela National Stadium.

With the 2026 Fifa World Cup Qualifiers against Mozambique on Friday, September 5, and Somalia three days later, on the horizon, the squad’s blend of youth, experience, and diaspora dreams is knitting together a side that believes it can take flight.

Long-term lens

In the global qualifiers, the Cranes aren’t just chasing some points and momentum; they’re looking for a solid leap into Afcon 2025 Morocco, where they are desperate to make a statement ahead of the 2027 edition, which Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will co-host.

Allan Okello, one of the Cranes’ creative sparks alongside Travis Mutyaba, is relishing the energy in camp, particularly the return of veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

“It is really amazing,” Okello said, his voice alive with admiration. “Having Denis in the team motivates us. He gives us confidence and boosts us up. At the end of the day, what matters most is that we get the results.”

Okello knows the power of the home crowd, too, those roaring Ugandan fans who turned Chan into a carnival of noise and colour.

“The fans have been so amazing. They have given us energy. They have motivated us a lot. We created memories together during Chan. And we have a very big dream to achieve. So we need them behind us.”

Experience

Onyango’s return, a second coming after retirement, has sent a jolt through the squad. The 40-year-old goalkeeper, a colossus for club and country, calls it “an honour” to don the Cranes’ crest again.

“It was incredible to be called back to the national team,” he said, reflecting on the moment his phone pinged with the news while in camp with his club. “I shared it with the team, and they were very happy for me because all of them knew I had retired, but some wanted to see me back for probably the final time.”

But Onyango, ever modest, insists his return doesn’t guarantee a starting spot.

Salim Jamal, Joel Mutakubwa and Nafian Alionzi are the other goalkeepers in camp, although, in all honesty, none has measured up to Onyango standards since the Mamelodi Sundowns shotstopper first retired four years ago.

“There are no guarantees that I am to start,” he said, his tone steely. “The position is there for grabs. Whoever is ready to represent and give the national team the best will play. All we want is for the team to win and get maximum results.”

For Onyango, it’s about balance — veterans like him providing calm under pressure, while the youngsters bring the legs and hunger.

“The game requires a lot of experience, but it also requires a lot of running, which is done by the young ones. We share different ideas, pick up the good ones, and get the results.”

That blend is what Kenneth Ssemakula, another of the younger ones, sees as the Cranes’ secret weapon. “We are just getting the pieces all together,” said Ssemakula, noting the camp’s growing cohesion. “We have a target as a nation, so we hope for the best in these two games.”

The defender credits the senior players for fostering maturity and leadership, a glue that binds the squad’s ambitions.

Diaspora sons

Then there’s Karl Anthony Uchechukwu Mubiru Ikpeazu, the London-born striker whose Ugandan roots run deep through his mother’s influence.

Wearing the Cranes’ badge for the first time, he’s visibly moved. “Representing my motherland is an amazing feeling,” he said early in the week,“It means everything because my mum had such a big influence on my career.”

Mubiru’s journey from Harrow, London to Kampala, his third visit but first as a Crane, adds a layer of emotional heft to the squad’s collective dream.

As the Cranes prepare to face Mozambique, followed by Somalia, and later Botswana and Algeria in October, the message is clear: this is a team, not a collection of individuals.

They’re leaning on their fans, their veterans, their young guns, and their diaspora sons including German-bred Herbert Bockhorn, Elio Capradossi (Italy), and Toby Sibbick (England) to carry them closer to their ambitions.

Fifa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (Caf)

September 5, 2025: Uganda vs Mozambique – Mandela National Stadium, Kampala



September 8: Uganda vs Somalia – Mandela National Stadium, Kampala



October 2025 (exact dates TBD): Botswana vs Uganda



October 2025 (exact dates TBD): Algeria vs Uganda

Afcon 2025 Finals – Morocco



