Cranes confront final away blues

Uganda’s last away qualification game is - for the umpteenth time - a matter of life and death. Well, sportingly!

The Cranes, now in Marrakech - venue of the Afcon 2023 final qualifier against Niger - must win the game and hope Tanzania lose to Algeria for Uganda to return to the finals for the first time since 2019.

Uganda have hardly stood up when push has come to shove on the final away game of major qualifiers.

On Thursday night, standing up is precisely what will be expected of the Cranes against a side they could only draw with at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in the reverse fixture.

Let’s look at the last three final away qualifying games, the stakes, and how Uganda conducted themselves in the circumstances.

Afcon 2021 qualifiers

March 29, 2021

Malawi 1-0 Uganda

Uganda - who had temporarily replaced Johnny McKinstry with Abdallah Mubiru as coach with two matches left - arrived in Blantyre, Malawi needing only a point to qualify. Instead, Malawi won the game 1-0 and sealed the second qualification place alongside group winners Burkina Faso.

Afcon 2019

March 24

Tanzania 3–0 Uganda

The Tanzanians needed this final game badly and they stood up to be counted and qualify along with Uganda. Well, you could argue Tanzania’s 3-0 thrashing of the Cranes mattered little as Uganda. The Cranes had already completed the job with a game to spare. But that did little to musk Uganda’s poor final away game record.

Afcon 2015

November 19, 2014

Guinea 2–0 Uganda

Uganda came into this one against Guinea, which was also played in Morocco, needing to beat their neutral ground hosts to make the 2015 finals. The Cranes again failed to stand up and be counted at the final hour. Instead, Guinea beat Uganda 2-0 on a night Godfrey Walusimbi and skipper Andy Mwesigwa - who was sent off - will want to forget.

Final 23-man squad

Goalkeepers: Isima Watenga, Salim Omar Magoola, Nafian Alionzi

Defenders: Kenneth Semakula, Elvis Bwomono, Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, Isaac Muleme, Halidi Lwaliwa, Bevis Mugabi, Musa Ramathan, Joseph Ochaya

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Taddeo Lwanga, Milton Karisa, Laban Tibiita, Faruku Miya, Ibrahim Kasule, Moses Waiswa