Cranes continue to dream: Can they topple Senegal for East African glory?

Another beautiful night under Namboole’s reassuring lights — a night to demonstrate, once again, that few forces unite a people like sport.

Fortunately, by finally listening to those who truly understood the game’s unifying power, the three governments of Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda bought into the vision championed by their respective Football Associations.

Together, they laid the foundations — infrastructure, organisation, belief — and here we are, savouring a taste of what the bigger prize of Afcon 2027 could bring.

This Saturday, August 23, the Uganda Cranes face defending champions Senegal in the Chan 2024 quarter-final at the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

This is more than a knockout match; it is a crossroads where history, ambition, and national pride collide.

A win would carry Uganda to a semi-final in Kampala, potentially against Tanzania, and set the stage for a first-ever East African derby at this level.

The dream of an all-East African final on August 30, a fitting crown for the Pamoja bid, also hangs tantalisingly in the balance.

A rivalry etched in hard lessons

The history between Uganda and Senegal stretches back to 2001, a tapestry of grit and punishment. Their first meeting ended 1-1 in Kampala, but Senegal’s 3-0 reply in Dakar exposed the gulf in class.

Over the years, Uganda scrapped for parity at home, while Senegal punished lapses away. A 1-1 World Cup qualifier in 2012 was undone by a 1-0 defeat the following year.

In 2019, Sadio Mané’s lone strike in the Afcon round of 16 ended Uganda’s campaign. Yet within the bruises lie flickers of defiance. In 2023, at the postponed Chan 2022 group stage in Algeria, Uganda stunned the reigning champions 1-0.

Just last month in Tanzania, the Cranes also beat Senegal 2-1 in a pre-Chan build-up tournament. Across eight meetings, Senegal have three wins, Uganda two, with three draws. The Lions retain the edge, but the Cranes are no longer easy prey.

Senegal arrive not only as the defending champions but as a model of physicality, discipline, and tactical rigor.

Compact, fast on the counter, lethal at set-pieces — they are the yardstick for Chan success despite finishing second in their group with Tanzania. Uganda know this well; mistakes will be punished as they have been before.

The Cranes chance

For Uganda, this is about harnessing the storm. Home has already delivered: 3-0 demolition of Guinea, 2-0 dispatch of Niger, resilience in clawing back against South Africa.

The domestic-based squad has bent without breaking. Allan Okello’s composure and Reagan Mpande’s incisive runs, Karim Wantamba and Enoch Ssebagala’s relationship in the middle, as well as the return of Joel Sserunjogi will be crucial in disrupting Senegal’s rhythm. Compactness, discipline, and clinical finishing will determine the outcome.

East Africa on the horizon

The stakes stretch beyond Kampala. Quarter-final victories for Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania would set up history: the Cranes staying home in Kampala, the Harambee Stars heading to Dar es Salaam, and the Taifa Stars bound for Kampala — marking the first-ever East African Chan semi-final derby.

And if Uganda were to advance further, another Pamoja showdown against Kenya — provided the Harambee Stars overcome Algeria or Sudan in the semis — could crown the tournament with an all-East African Chan final on August 30.

As the sun sets on Namboole, Uganda stand at a crossroads. Senegal loom as a formidable foe, but the Cranes’ form, home advantage, and defiance give them a puncher’s chance. This is more than a quarter-final. It is a chance to defy history, to unite a region, to soar into legend.

Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG (postponed to 2025)

Date: August 2–30, 2025

Host Cities (Group Stage)

Group A | Nairobi: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia

Group B | Dar es Salaam: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic

Group C | Kampala: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, South Africa, Algeria

Group D | Zanzibar: Senegal, Congo, Sudan, Nigeria

Group C Standings

Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts Uganda (H) 4 2 1 1 8 6 +2 7 Algeria 4 1 3 0 5 2 +3 6 South Africa 4 1 3 0 6 5 +1 6 Guinea 4 1 1 2 3 6 −3 4 Niger 4 0 2 2 0 3 −3 2

Quarterfinal fixtures

Friday, August 22

Kenya vs Madagascar (Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, Nairobi), 5pm

Tanzania vs Morocco (Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam), 8pm

Saturday, August 23

Sudan vs Algeria (Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar), 5pm

Uganda vs Senegal (Mandela National Stadium, Kampala), 8pm

Uganda vs Senegal head-to-head

Uganda wins: 2

Games drawn: 3

Senegal wins: 3

Match history:

Jan 13, 2001: Uganda 1-1 Senegal (Afcon, Draw)

Mar 24, 2001: Senegal 3-0 Uganda (Afcon, Senegal Win)

Jun 9, 2012: Uganda 1-1 Senegal (Fifa World Cup Qualifier, Draw)

Sep 7, 2013: Senegal 1-0 Uganda (Fifa World Cup Qualifier, Senegal Win)

Jun 5, 2017: Senegal 0-0 Uganda (International Friendly, Draw)

Jul 5, 2019: Uganda 0-1 Senegal (Afcon, Senegal Win)

Jan 18, 2023: Senegal 0-1 Uganda (Chan 2022, Uganda Win)