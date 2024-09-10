Cranes dispatch Congo to continue bright Afcon qualification start

The Cranes continued their bright start to the 2025 Afcon Qualification campaign by picking up a 2-0 win over Congo Brazaville at the Mandela National Stadium on Monday evening.

The result, coupled with match day one's 2-2 draw with South Africa pushed the Cranes to four points with the former due to play South Sudan on Tuesday.

Aziz Kayondo and substitute Jude Ssemugabi got the goals in each half to ensure that the Cranes cannot go lower than second position after match day two with a pivotal double header coming up against South Sudan next month.

Left back Aziz Kayondo scored the opening goal.

The Cranes while not yet fluent enough did just was required to get maximum points with Kayondo settling nerves when a good passing move ended with the left back's intended cross going in off the post for a 21st minute lead.

The Cranes could soon have been 2-0 up but the tireless Rogers Mato saw his effort flash wide after he cut inside from the left channel.

The visitors then had more possession thereafter but rarely troubled Ismail Watenga in the Cranes goal despite some early pressure at the start of the second half.

The result was then put beyond Congo's reach five minutes from time when substitutes Jude Ssemugabi and Allan Okello combined for the second goal.

If there was a bit of fortune about the first goal, there was no luck involved in the second with Okello's outside of the boot cross connected well by Ssemugabi.