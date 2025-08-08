Cranes dispatch Guinea to return to full business

“VAR, VAR, VAR…” the crowd roared at Namboole as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Morocco's Samir Guezzaz, and the centre referee, Abdul Razg Ahmed of Libya, consulted via their earpieces.

Ahmed was then advised to go to the screen and make his own conclusions. He did, and on his return, he pointed to the spot.

Two minutes later, Allan Okello, who had been brought down in the 59th minute, stepped forward and beat Ousmane Camara to the Guinea goalkeeper’s right with an assured kick. 2-0.

Reagan Mpande had earlier repaid coach Morley Byekwaso’s faith by heading Uganda ahead inside 31 minutes.

The SC Villa forward, one of four changes from the defeat to Algeria last Monday, finished off a beautifully thought-through move after Okello’s clever low free kick was delightfully weighted in by Joel Sserunjogi.

Substitute Ivan Ahimbisibwe completed an impressive 3-0 victory when he rounded the Guinea goalkeeper with a minute to go.

The victory over Guinea was Uganda’s first in the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

A 3-0 defeat to Algeria last Monday had left Uganda in a spot of bother. They had no option but to bounce back.

And if President Museveni was silently glad to have saved the Shs 1.2b promised for every Cranes win in the first match, there was no surviving here.

The team are now guaranteed the above amount.

Uganda’s win fully brings the Cranes back into business, especially coming after Algeria and South Africa drew 1-1 earlier.

Both the Cranes and Guinea are now on three points, one behind leaders Algeria and ahead of South Africa heading into Matchday Three of Group C.

It's now an open affair, with all teams — including South Africa, who have played a game fewer than the rest — having a chance to progress to the quarterfinals.

Inside Namboole, you could almost ‘touch’ the resolve both in the stands and on the pitch as the Ugandan anthem played.

The fans' attendance defied the opening-day result, with over 34,175 of them feverish after the anthem.

The first four minutes had Okello, relinquishing the day's captaincy to defender Rogers Torach, probing on the right, and Mpande skying his effort.

Guinea responded at the other end, goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa keeping Kabinet Kouyate’s header out from the game's first corner.

The two teams exchanged some more blows, but Uganda initiated most of the attacks.

With the crowd willing them on, the Cranes won a free kick down the right.

Okello placed the ball and waited for the referee’s signal. Everyone expected him to whip it in.

Well, except Sserunjogi, who remained just outside the 18-yard box like a sniper waiting for his target.

Okello cleverly rolled it to Sserunjogi, and rather than meet it with venom towards goal, the KCCA midfielder delivered a delightful cross which Mpande — beating Guinea defenders — headed past goalkeeper Camara into the far left corner.

The crowd roared, the Cranes bench sprinted and hugged, and the players celebrated their week's work at the left corner flag.

Jude Ssemugabi, who looked a yard off through the half, later missed a couple of chances fashioned by Okello, with the latter himself fluffing two, including one in the dying moments of the first half, which he could have passed to the former.

The end of the first half saw a good number of Cranes players collapse on the ground to take a breather clearly exhausted from the spirited 45 minutes.

The second half had Guinea trying to mount a comeback, but this was a hungry Cranes side determined to revive their campaign at home.

They made that clear in one sweeping move towards the hour mark.

Mpande gathered just after the halfway line down the left, beat two Guinea impediments, and passed to Karim Watambala.

The jersey number 25 willfully helped it on to an open Man of the Match, Okello, down the right.

As he had been all evening, Okello, ready to bite, invited two Guinea players before committing one into a tackle inside the box.

Cranes players, moving towards the referee drew imaginary images on the VAR screen. The crowd followed in voice, standing.

“VAR, VAR, VAR…” they chorused. After consultation with the VAR, centre referee Ahmed went to the small screen and returned with the good news for Uganda. Penalty!

Okello dusted himself off and did the rest before performing his tuck-in celebration surrounded by teammates.

Moments later, Guinea were awarded a penalty at the other end after Herbert Achai was adjudged to have fouled Bourlaye Camara in the 67th minute.

Cranes fans again called on VAR to rescue them. The match officials, again, agreed, and Ahmed went to the small screen. Verdict? No penalty!

Byekwaso made several changes in the last quarter of the game, with Mpande, Ssemugabi, and Okello coming off for Patrick Kakande, Ahimbisibwe, and Kizza Usama.

With Guinea desperate to pull one back, they kept leaving spaces, and the Cranes kept probing them.

The probing finally paid off, a fast attack ending in Ahimbisibwe’s path.

The striker drove in and was left with the Guinea goalkeeper. He didn't rush it. He took his time, recalling the third goal Uganda conceded on Monday.

And in an instant, Ahimbisibwe recreated it — only this time it was the opposite goalkeeper lying on the ground, with the ball in his net.

Uganda are back in action on Monday against Niger, fully in charge of their destiny.

Chan 2024 KE, TZ, UG (postponed to 2025)

Date: August 02-30, 2025

Host Cities (Group Stage)

Group A | Nairobi: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia

Group B | Dar es Salaam: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic

Group C | Kampala: Uganda, Niger, Guinea, South Africa, Algeria

Group D | Zanzibar: Senegal, Congo, Sudan, Nigeria

Group C results

Fri, Aug 8, 2025

Algeria 1-1 South Africa

Guinea 0-3 Uganda



