Cranes engine room faces Botswana’s physical test

As Uganda prepares to face Botswana in a crucial 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier today in Francistown, all eyes will be on a battleground that often dictates football outcomes - the midfield.

While goals win games, it is in the engine room where matches are controlled, dictated, and often decided.

For Uganda, the trio of Allan Okello, Travis Mutyaba, Ronald Ssekiganda, Bobosi Byaruhanga, and Kenneth Semakula will be tasked with a delicate but vital mission - to impose tempo, manage transitions, and unlock Botswana’s physical midfield structure.



And make no mistake, Botswana’s midfield will be anything but accommodating.

Botswana coach Morena Ramoreboli has assembled a squad heavy on grit and home-grown cohesion.

The Zebras’ midfield features a compact, hard-working unit made up of Gilbert Baruti, Ronaldo Fortune, and Kutlwelo Mpolokang - all based at Mochudi Centre Chiefs, which gives them club-level chemistry to translate into the national team.



They are joined by Lebogang Ditsele and Thero Setsile, both known for their aggressive pressing and physical duels in the Botswana Premier League.

Add to that the experienced Gape Mohutsiwa, who plies his trade at Mouloudia Club d’Oran in Algeria, and you have a unit that thrives on disrupting rhythm, breaking down play, and forcing turnovers.



For Uganda, that means any attempt to settle into a passing rhythm will be under constant threat.



In contrast, Uganda’s midfield is built less on brute force and more on technical discipline, positional awareness, and game intelligence.



Ssekiganda brings an all-action presence, often deployed as a box-to-box disruptor. His energy will be critical in matching Botswana’s physicality. Alongside him, Semakula - currently with Al Arabi SC in Kuwait - adds defensive balance and composure.

Kenneth Ssemaukula (4) has earned his place lately.

Often the shield in front of the backline, Semakula’s ability to read danger and recycle possession will be essential to resist Botswana's pressing traps.



But the key orchestrator is returning Byaruhanga, currently at Oakland Roots SC in the USA. A deep-lying operator by nature, Bobosi can turn into Uganda’s metronome.