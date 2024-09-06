Cranes eye first against Bafana

Hosts South Africa and Uganda begin their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday aware of the importance of starting well.

The journey to Morocco 2025 Afcon finals will see the above pair, Congo and South Sudan battle for the only two slots available in Group K to qualify.

Bafafa Bafana are slight favourites for three points, but their coach Hugo Broos - although firm - has been careful not to underestimate his opponents.

Optimistic camps

“It is very important when you play qualifiers to have a good start,” said the Belgian this week.

“And a good start is six points out of six. I will not be happy if we do not get six (points). We have the quality and the confidence, but that does not mean we will underestimate our opponents.”

Broos counterpart, Paul Put - on his part - challenged his boys to fight for it all, daring them to also help him land his fifth Afcon finals tournament as coach.

“You are a group of young and undoubtedly very talented players,” preached Put.

“You have what it takes to qualify but you need to work hard for it because it will not be given to you just like that.”

Shaban, Omedi in the mood

The players seemed to have heard, and are ready. “Nowadays football,” said Muhammad Shaban, whose most recent goal for the Cranes downed Botswana in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers at Namboole.

“It is not all about names,” added the Al Hilal Benghazi striker, “it’s about who gives it more. “We are going to see (to it) that we give our all to get the three points against South Africa.”

Shaban’s striking colleague and Kitara marksman, Denis Omedi, agreed. “South Africa is just a team like us. “Yes they all have (good) players, yes they are a big team…

“But for us we have come not to think about (how big) South Africa (are), we have come to play South Africa.

“With the experience we have, we know that football is all about using your opportunities well.”

Hanging jinx

The Cranes will, indeed, have to call on all they have to prevail over a heavily home-backed Bafana Bafana, who Uganda have never beaten anywhere.

South Africa and Uganda have faced off on four occasions, Bafana winning three and drawing one.

And in the only major matches between the two - that is the 2006 World Cup qualifiers, Bafana beat the Cranes 1-0 in Kampala in 2004 and 2-1 in Johannesburg the following year to end any Cranes global showpiece hopes. David Obua scored Uganda's away goal - a penalty.

South Africa, who are looking to qualify for the 12th time against Uganda’s ninth, also finished third at the last Afcon in Ivory Coast earlier this year, while the Cranes have missed the last two finals editions.

Team news

Such is the task on Put and his boys’ hands. Uganda, who come into this on the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Algeria in the World Cup qualifiers, will be without defenders Halid Lwaliwa and Kenneth Ssemakula.

The pair miss due to visa issues but will be available for the game against Congo in Kampala next Monday.

The most notable absentees for South Africa are skipper and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams (injured) and winger Percy Tau (personal reasons).

Mamelodi Sundowns forward, Themba Zwane, has been named the stand-in captain.

Ssemakula and Lwaliwa’s forced absence automatically changes the team that started against Algeria in Kampala.

The natural replacements would be Bevis Mugabi, who missed the Algeria game, in central defence and Elvis Bwomono at right back.

Watenga is expected to keep his place in goal, with new exciting defender Elio Capradossi partnering Mugabi and Isaac Muleme assuming the left back role.

Khalid Aucho, who also missed the World Cup game against Algeria, returns and should stand in front of the back four, with Bobosi Byaruhanga right ahead of him.

Travis Mutyaba, who scored the goal in the defeat to Algeria, could be handed the creative role again, with Rogers Mato to his left and Steven Mukwala to his right, leaving Shaban up top to bother the South Africans.

Uganda Cranes Probable XI: Ismail Watenga, Isaac Muleme, Elio Capradossi, Bevis Mugabi, Elvis Bwomono, Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Steven Mukwala, Travis Mutyaba, Rogers Mato, Muhammad Shaban

Substitutes: Nafian Alionzi, Charles Lukwago, James Begisa, Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, Joseph Ochaya, Halid Lwaliwa, Arnold Odongo, Timothy Awany, Kenneth Ssemakula, Joel Sserunjogi, Ronald Ssekiganda, Saidi Mayanja, Denis Omedi, Jude Ssemugabi, Joackiam Ojera, Calvin Kabuye, Allan Okello

Afcon 2025 qualifiers

Group K fixtures

Thursday, Sept 5: Congo vs South Sudan, 7pm

Friday, Sept 6: South Africa vs Uganda, 7pm

South Africa vs Uganda head-to-head

Matches played: 4

South Africa wins: 3

Uganda wins: 0

Draw: 1

Matches between the two

June 10, 2021: South Africa 3-2 Uganda, Friendly

Uganda

June 4, 2019: Uganda 1-1 South Africa, Cosafa Cup

March 25, 2005: South Africa 2-1 Uganda, 2006 WC Qualifier

October 9, 2004: Uganda 0-1 South Africa, 2006 WC Qualifier

Remaining Group K Fixtures

September

Sept 9: Uganda vs Congo

Sept 10: South Africa vs South Sudan

October

Oct 6: Uganda vs South Sudan

Oct 6: South Africa vs Congo

Oct 14: South Sudan vs Uganda

Oct 14: Congo vs South Africa

November

Nov 10: South Sudan vs Congo

Nov 10: Uganda vs South Africa

Nov 18: South Africa vs South Sudan

Nov 18: Congo vs Uganda