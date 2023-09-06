Cranes feel the weight, but up to the occasion

Uganda go into their final Afcon 2023 qualifying tie against Niger on Thursday with dire facts staring straight into their face.

Only three goals scored against six, same numbers as their opponents in Morocco, has them third in Group F with just four points from five matches, two ahead of already eliminated Niger.

The Cranes also enter this game against Niger a massive 11 points behind already qualified Algeria and three adrift of Tanzania, with whom they are vying for the only remaining slot to make Ivory Coast 2023 finals.

Quick permutation

A 1-0 win for Uganda and a similar result in favour of Algeria against Tanzania will be enough for the Cranes to make it as the latter will have brought the goal difference level (-2) and scored a goal more than the Taifa Stars (4-3).

Yet an unlikely Tanzania draw against Algeria, who have won all their five matches so far, will carry the day for the Stars no matter the result in Niger versus Uganda.

Balancing act

Cranes players understand that, but what they remain in control of is winning their game against Niger, and while Uganda will need strikers to fire away the other end, it is as important that defenders keep it tight at the back.

One important man, whose ability to inflict pain on opponents at the other end of the pitch is as vital in ensuring Uganda remain disciplined at the back, is Motherwell defender Bevis Mugabi.

Mugabi, 28, has not been part of Cranes for over a year following a long injury layoff.

His last action for Uganda was in the 1-1 draw with Niger at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in 2022 but has lately returned strongly for his Scottish club.

He signed off for national duty with a Man of the Match performance in Motherwell’s 1-0 win over Hearts in the Scottish Premier League last Sunday.

“Of course it’s nice to be back with the Uganda Cranes after being out for a long time, especially through my injury programs (that kept me) out for a significant amount of time,” said Mugabi from Cranes camp in Marrakech, Morocco.

Like Uganda, Niger are hosting their home matches in a neutral venue as they have no Caf certified Stadiums at this point in time.

“It was difficult to get up to speed and to be fully fit,” added Mugabi, “and prepare for this game on Thursday, which is very important for us as a team, and as a country to be in the best position to qualify for Afcon.

“It’s gonna be difficult but hopefully we can take a big step and qualify. It will also be good for me to qualify for my second Africa Cup of Nations. The mood in camp is very positive.”

His teammate, Joseph Ochaya, also says “every player is focused for the win on Thursday because we know how important the game is.”