Cranes fly past Micho’s Zambia

It was Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry’s turn to have one over his friend and former Uganda tactician Micho Sredojevic last evening and he did it emphatically.

It was not victory to hand the Northern Irishman a trophy like Serbian Micho did in 2015, when Cranes beat McKinstry’s Rwanda to lift the Cecafa title in Ethiopia.

But one to at least mentally give McKinstry more confidence ahead of Chan 2021 finals in Cameroon as Uganda look to progress from the group for the first time.

The 2-0 victory over Micho’s Zambia, coming on the heels of a 1-1 draw with hosts Cameroon on Friday, was made possible by strikes in either half from Viane Ssekajugo and Stephen Mukwala.

The Cranes showed early intent in Yaounde but Zambia goalkeeper Charles Kalumba was alert, stopping skipper Tonny Mawejje’s long range effort on 18 minutes.

It was then Nafian Alionzi’s turn to put in a shift in Cranes goal, with a crucial save when he parried away Paul Katema’s powerful close range drive.

Cranes take lead

The Cranes then drew first blood, Wakiso Giants winger Ssekajugo putting striking on 25 minutes.

Ibrahim Orit broke down on the right, beating his marker before testing Kalumba, who couldn’t deal with the firepower in the ball.

Ssekajugo was on hand to smuggle it home.

The Zambians could have gone into half time level after the impressive Alionzi came out of his goal to stop Benedict Chepeshi in vain.

But the Zambian could only hit the post with Alionzi well beaten.

Presented with a chance at the other end, however, Mukwala dummied Chipolopolo keeper twice before doubling the lead on the hour.

McKinstry made six changes in intervals after the break as he tries to give everyone a chance to show what they can offer.

The Cranes wrap their build-up tourney against Niger on Thursday before relocating to Douala for Chan finals that start January 15.

