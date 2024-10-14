Cranes focus on reaching Afcon 2025

With the tantalising prospect of qualifying for Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals with two matches to spare, Uganda Cranes coach Paul Put and his players have a clear message: Focus!

As the Cranes prepare for this high-stakes clash against South Sudan on Tuesday, Put and the team are channelling all their energy into staying sharp, blocking out distractions, and zeroing in on the ultimate goal.

Victory in Juba will bring Uganda within breathing distance of Moroccan air, and if South Africa secure three points over Congo moments later, both the Cranes and Bafana Bafana will be home and dry with two games to spare.

For that to happen, mental discipline will be key for coach Put’s boys. Now more than ever, the name of the game is focus.

Three points

For Allan Okello, who played a pivotal role in setting up two of Uganda’s goals against Congo and South Sudan off the bench, the team is ready to sacrifice style for substance to get the job done in Juba.

“All our minds are focused on that,” said Okello, 24. “Qualifying, no matter the style of play, is the most important thing.

“Maybe after we qualify, we can think about style. We need to get back to Afcon. Personally, I’ve never been there, and many of the players in the squad this time around have never been there either.”

Indeed, of the current squad summoned for the games against South Sudan, only six players—including captain Khalid Aucho, Bevis Mugabi, Isaac Muleme, Timothy Awany, Tadeo Lwanga, and Derrick Nsibambi—were part of the Egypt 2019 Afcon.

Cranes coach Paul Put will need his team to improve on last week's display. PHOTO/EDDIE CHICCO

Aucho and Awany are the only ones in the squad to have featured at both Gabon 2017 and Egypt 2019.

Left-back Aziz Kayondo, another of the new crop aiming to qualify for their first Afcon finals, knows it won’t be easy.

“It’s not going to be easy,” said Kayondo. “South Sudan will be tough, especially with the home advantage. But the most important thing is to focus on the three points.”

Focus. It’s a message Put will have drilled hard into his players, especially after a lacklustre first half at Namboole.

The Cranes’ sluggish start in that game was compounded by travel mishaps that saw the team held up in traffic, preventing them from doing their pre-match warm-up.

“They (the players) have everything in their hands now,” said Put after the narrow 1-0 victory over a resilient South Sudan, also mindful of the fact that Uganda lost the reverse fixture to the Bright Stars in 2020.

The Cranes missed out on the Cameroon 2021 Afcon partly due to that loss, despite winning the earlier leg in Kampala thanks to Halid Lwaliwa’s goal.

“We are very close to making history, and for some players, this could be their first time. They must not let this opportunity slip away,” asserted Put

How they could set up

Put is likely to stick with the same starting lineup that featured in Kampala.

However, the Belgian coach will have some decisions to make, particularly regarding Okello, who has impacted the game every time he has come off the bench.

Should Okello replace Travis Mutyaba - whom he has been coming on for as a substitute, or can both creative players start? Each offers positive options for Uganda going forward.

If Okello starts, Jude Ssemugabi might make way, but the Kitara player’s defensive attributes may give Put a pause.

Bobosi Byaruhanga, who provided a wider range of forward passing than Ronald Ssekiganda, could also be in line for a start after his second-half substitution last time out.

Denis Omedi and Rogers Mato are expected to complete the front three, with captain Aucho an automatic starter in midfield.

Ismail Watenga should retain his place in goal, while the central defence pairing of Lwaliwa and last Friday’s match-winner, Bevis Mugabi, is likely to remain unchanged.

Roger Mato (L) evades a South Sudanese defender. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

Wing-backs Kenneth Ssemakula and Aziz Kayondo are favourites to retain their starting roles.

In South Sudan’s ranks, Uganda will have to contend with both a home crowd and several players familiar from the Uganda Premier League, including NEC’s Rashid Okocha, who impressed at Namboole last Friday.

Uganda and South Africa, who demolished Congo 5-0 last Friday, will both qualify if they win their respective games in Juba and Brazzaville on Tuesday.

True, it’s hard to miss out with 10 points, given that the top two teams in the group qualify, but mathematically, Congo could still delay Uganda’s confirmation if they were to beat South Africa.

However, wins for leaders Uganda and South Africa, which would put both on 10 points, would eliminate any doubts and secure early qualification.

Congo currently sit third in Group K with three points from three matches, while South Sudan are bottom with zero.

Afcon 2025 qualifiers, Group K

Tuesday fixtures

South Sudan vs Uganda, 3pm

Congo vs South Africa, 5pm

Group K Table Standings

Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Uganda 3 2 1 0 5 2 3 7

S. Africa 3 2 1 0 10 4 6 7

Congo 3 1 0 2 1 7 -6 3

S. Sudan 3 0 0 3 2 5 -3 0

Tiebreaker rules: Head-to-head away goals scored: Uganda 2, South Africa 0

Remaining Group K Fixtures

November

Nov 10: South Sudan vs Congo

Nov 10: Uganda vs South Africa

Nov 18: South Africa vs South Sudan

Nov 18: Congo vs Uganda

Uganda Cranes Probable XI: Ismail Watenga (GK), Bevis Mugabi, Halid Lwaliwa, Aziz Kayondo, Kenneth Ssemakula, Khalid Aucho (Cpt), Ronald Ssekiganda, Travis Mutyaba, Jude Ssemugabi, Rogers Mato, Denis Omedi

Substitutes: Alionzi Nafian, Charles Lukwago (GKs), Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Isaac Muleme, Nicholas Mwere, Timothy Awany, Arnold Odong, Elio Capradossi, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Tadeo Lwanga, Allan Okello, Saidi Mayanja, Shafik Kwikiriza Shafik, Derrick Nsibambi Derrick, Steven Mukwala, Calvin Kabuye

South Sudan Probable XI: Juma Jenaro Awad Amuk (GK, Cpt), Paul Pal Puk Kun, David Majak Chan, William Emmanuel Gama Kundu, Loki Emmanuel Peter Loki, Gordon Samuel Taban, Joseph Malik Manase, Gadafi Wahab Thiago, Benjamin Laku Lotelek, Alfred Leku Freedom, Okocha Rashid, Thomas Ladu