Cranes, Foxes brace for tactical chess under the floodlights

Monday, under the shimmering lights of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, a tactical spectacle awaits as Uganda Cranes open their Chan 2024 campaign against continental heavyweights Algeria.

It’s a Group C fixture packed with history, emotion, and tactical intrigue - a true litmus test for Uganda’s dreams of finally progressing beyond the group stage, and for Algeria, a quest for redemption after finishing runners-up in the previous edition.

Bougherra’s Method vs Byekwaso’s Mission



On the touchline, it’s a battle of philosophies. Algeria’s Madjid Bougherra, a seasoned tactician with a Uefa pedigree, brings a meticulous, possession-heavy approach.

His squad is drilled in fluid positional interchanges and aggressive pressing. Bougherra has built this side to be clinical, fast, and mentally resolute.



In contrast, Uganda’s Morley Byekwaso, now elevated from youth ranks, is fighting with heart, ambition, and a team molded by domestic challenges. While Bougherra commands a well-oiled machine, Byekwaso and his co-coach Fred Muhumuza, are sculpting a side with grit and raw potential.

His familiarity with young Ugandan talent and his quiet confidence suggest he is not merely hoping to survive tonight - he is planning to upset the odds.



Yunus Sentamu vs. Adam Alilet

Uganda’s leading man, Sentamu, returns to Chan a decade after his heroics in 2014. His strength, movement, and goal-hunting instinct make him a handful for Algeria’s Alilet, the commanding USM Algiers defender. Alilet must keep his composure, as one lapse could let Sentamu roll back the years.



Karim Watambala vs. Zakaria Draoui



Midfield is where wars are won or lost. Watambala,if he starts, is dynamic and dogged, and might face off with Draoui, Algeria’s engine room. If Watambala can halt Draoui’s rhythm, Uganda can disrupt Algeria’s build-up play and tilt the balance.



Hilary Mukundane vs. Aymen Mahious



Mahious, Algeria’s clinical spearhead, thrives on space and service. Mukundane, finally stepping into the spotlight after years of squad duty, must track him like a shadow. If Mahious is allowed to roam, he will punish the Cranes.



Joel Mutakubwa vs. Abderrahmane Meziane

Mutakubwa has waited patiently for this starting berth, and tonight, he faces an acid test in Meziane, Algeria’s lively wide forward. Expect a flurry of crosses and shots - Mutakubwa’s command of his area will be vital.



Allan Okello vs. Saadi Radouani

Skipper Okello, a creative outlet for Uganda, will be asked to unlock doors against Radouani, Algeria’s marauding right-back.

This flank duel could decide who dictates width - and whose wingers track back better.Okello,if he links up with Patrick Kakande, will also be pivot in the midfield and attacking phases if Cranes choose to take the game to the Algerians.



Brave, but cautious



The Cranes will likely line up in a structured 4-2-3-1, aiming to stay compact and hit Algeria on the break. Transition play will be crucial, with speedsters like Shafik Kwikiriza, Jude Ssemugabi or Usama Arafat and Kakande tasked with exploiting the spaces left by Algeria’s advancing full-backs.



The midfield trio, possibly to be anchored by Marvin Youngman or Joel Sserunjogi and Watambala or Enock Ssebagala, will need to cover every blade of grass, while Mutakubwa’s leadership from the back will be vital in maintaining organisation.



Algeria’s high press



The Desert Foxes are expected to press from the first whistle, swarm Uganda’s defenders, and rely on the interplay between Aymen Mahious,Abderrahmane Meziane, and Edienne Mechid to carve open chances. Their midfield is built to dominate possession, but they are equally comfortable in direct play when needed.



A Game of Margins



Uganda has home advantage, youthful hunger, and a nation behind them. But Algeria brings experience, form, and a ruthless attack.

Unless the Cranes deliver a disciplined and inspired performance, the North Africans may once again prove too clinical.