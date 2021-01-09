Cranes fully set for Chan

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Cranes coach Johnny McKinstry will feel he has done enough with his team to put up a formidable performance at the 2021 finals in Cameroon.

A week of residential training in Kampala and two in Yaounde, Cameroon, where they played the hosts, Zambia and Niger will have put the Cranes in much better shape ahead of the real show.

Spoils were shared with Cameroon, while victories over former Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic’s Zambia and Niger ensured they finished the pre-Chan mini-tournament with progressive lessons.

Even the red card to Police striker Ben Ocen against Cameroon was later rescinded after his challenge on a Cameroonian player was deemed non-violent.

“Paying with 10 men, I thought we were the team creating more chances from open play,” said McKinstry after the 1-1 draw with Cameroon, “We couldn’t be more pleased, but there is still need to improve.”

Zambia test

But it is Micho’s Zambia that tested Cranes credentials more, the 2-0 victory over the Chipolopolo – Viane Ssekajugo and Stephen Mukwala scoring – notwithstanding.

The 2012 African champions hit the post four times.

“I thought this (Zambia) was a more difficult game than the Cameroon game,” admitted McKinstry.

“I thought Zambia created more problems for us compared to the Cameroon game, but that then goes back to players to show their resilience and organization. We still have work to do but moving in the right direction.”

With Niger, McKinstry thought they couldn’t have got a better opponent to prepare for Togo, the other Group C rivals at Chan finals alongside Morocco and Rwanda.

“Niger play physical, fast and direct football,” explained McKinstry, “The biggest aspect of the game against Niger is the players to understand what kind of football they will face against Togo.

“Naturally at this stage as we get closer to the tournament, you start honing in the players who you think are going to play more minutes.”

Four more players from the KCCA team that has just been bundled out of the Caf Confederation Cup – Brian Aheebwa, Bright Anukani, Charles Lukwago and Denis Iguma – have since joined the team in Cameroon.

Uganda now shift base from Yaounde to Douala, where Group C will play from.

The Cranes are looking progressing from the group for the first time in five attempts, and McKinstry is the fourth coach to take on this task.

Cranes final 25-man squad

Goalkeepers

1. Lukwago Charles KCCA

18. Mutakubwa Joel Kyetume

19. Alionzi Nafian URA

20. Ikara Tom Police

Defenders

2. Hassan Muhamud Police

3. Kayondo Abdu Vipers

4. Mujuzi Musitafa Kyetume

5. Ssenjobe Eric Police

12. Iguma Denis KCCA

15. Willa Paul Vipers

21. Lwaliwa Halid Vipers

24. Mbowa Paul URA

Midfielders

6. Mawejje Tonny Police

8. Kagimu Shafik URA

14. Anukani Bright KCCA

16. Kyeyune Saidi URA

22. Byaruhanga Bobosi Vipers

25 Watambala Karim Vipers

Forwards

7. Ojera Joackiam URA

9. Brian Aheebwa KCCA

10. Ocen Ben Police

11. Ssekajugo Viane Wakiso Giants

13. Orit Ibrahim Vipers

17. Muhammad Shaban Vipers

23. Karisa Milton Vipers

