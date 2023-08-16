Cranes have to defy their form to prevail

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic will hope his series of motivational talks invoke some special kind of mana from his players on Uganda’s Afcon 2023 Judgement Day in Morocco.

Uganda complete their Afcon 2023 qualifiers away to Niger, a game that will be played on September 7 at Grand Stade Marrakech in Morocco.

Like Uganda, Niger do not have Caf certified stadiums to host international matches.

The Cranes, seeking to return to Afcon finals for the first time since 2019 in Egypt, go into the clash with Niger third in Group F on four points, three behind Tanzania, who need only a draw against already-qualified Algeria to advance.

Anything but victory



Only victory will suffice for Uganda, yet a win alone may not guarantee qualification.

Coach Micho’s men, who have only one win, a draw, three goals scored and six goals conceded in five Afcon 2023 qualifying games, must beat Niger and hope Tanzania lose in Algeria for Uganda to return to Africa’s table of men.

Micho, his side smarting from a 2-1 defeat to Algeria in a match Uganda hosted from Cameroon, is working overtime to drum it into his players that they can do it.

Not that he has any other option, really! His 33-man provisional squad has gone back to some tried and tested war veterans, with the likes of defenders Timothy Awany and Bevis Mugabi among others returning.

Exciting forward Ibrahim Kasule from New York Red Bull II, USA will hope to make the final cut after previously being ignored.

Final day product

From them all, Micho is demanding and hoping for “a good product on the final day.

“It is all about the final product,” said the Serbian, who - despite the toxicity that exists between him and a sizeable section of Cranes fans in his second spell - remains an indelible part of the country’s history after that 2017 Gabon qualification.

“It is a campaign that we entered in an enormous risk with a transitional squad that has nine players from the finalists of Afcon U20 in Mauritania in 2021, with only few senior players and survivors from the 2019 Afcon team.”

Survivors from Egypt 2019 include Emmanuel Okwi, Khalid Aucho, Faruku Miya, Joseph Ochaya, Bevis Mugabi, Isaac Muleme, Taddeo Lwanga and goalkeeper Salim Jamal.

Micho, quoted on the Fufa website, said his squad composition is balanced with a view of keeping it tight at the back, competing in the middle, and going “going all out in attack. The intention is to win,” he said.

Available local based players will play a Buganda Regional tour match in Luwero on August 19, with the team entering camp about a week later.

Fufa are looking to host an international friendly match for the local based players on September 2 ahead of the trip to Marrakech in Morocco the following day.

Afcon 2023 qualifiers

September 7, 2023

Niger vs. Uganda

Algeria vs. Tanzania

Group F standings

P W D L GD Pts

Algeria 5 5 0 0 8 15

Tanzania 5 2 1 2 -1 7

Uganda 5 1 1 3 -3 4

Niger 5 0 2 3 -3 2

Cranes 33-man provisional squad

Goalkeepers

Isma Watenga (Golden Arrows FC, South Africa), Magoola Salim Omar (Richards Bay FC, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (Unattached), Alionzi Nafian (Unattached), Joel Mutakubwa (Bul FC, Uganda)

Defenders

Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), James Begisa (URA FC, Uganda), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Timothy Awany (SC Ashdod, Israel), Halid Lwaliwa (FK Bregalnica Stip, North Macedonia), Gift Fred (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell FC, Scotland), Musa Ramathan (VFK Vyskov, Czech Republic), Geoffrey Wasswa (Ethiopian Buna SC, Ethiopia), Elvis Bwomono (IBV Vestmannaeyjar, Iceland), Aziz Kayondo (AC Leganes, Spain)

Midfielders

Khalid Aucho (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Austin FC, USA), Siraje Sentamu (Vipers SC, Uganda), Taddeo Lwanga (APR FC, Rwanda), Moses Waiswa (KCCA FC, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa, Uganda), Isma Mugulusi (Feirense, Portugal), Rogers Mato (Sanliurfaspor, Turkey), Joseph Ochaya (Al Mokawloon, Egypt), Miya Faruku (Caykur Rizespor, Turkey), Tibita Laban (URA FC, Uganda), Ibrahim Kasule (New York Red Bull II, USA)

Forwards