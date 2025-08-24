Cranes historic run ends at home

A momentous journey at the African Nations Championship (Chan) came to a grinding close on Saturday evening, as the Uganda Cranes fell 1-0 to reigning champions Senegal at Mandela National Stadium.

While the defeat ended their campaign, it also provided valuable lesson on what it takes to compete at the highest level of African football. For a team that had just made history by reaching the knockout stages for the first time, the match was a true test of their newfound ambition.

The atmosphere at Namboole was electric from the first whistle, with the passionate home crowd creating a sea of red, black and yellow.

The game itself was a tense, tactical battle from the first whistle.

Deciding moment

The first half was a cautious affair, with both teams sizing each other up. Uganda, buoyed by the passionate home crowd, looked to impose themselves and managed to create a few half-chances.

Senegal's well-drilled defense, a hallmark of their success, held firm, and the teams went into the halftime break with the deadlock unbroken.

The second half was a different story, as Senegal's strategic maturity came to the fore.

In the 61st minute, their clinical execution paid off. A perfectly weighted cross from the flank found Oumar Ba, who calmly slotted the ball past Cranes goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa.

The goal, while heartbreaking for the home fans, was a masterclass in exploiting a single moment of defensive lapse.

Inexperience

The Cranes fought desperately to get back into the game, with coach Morley Byekwaso making a number of changes to inject some attacking impetus.

They poured forward in the final minutes, with Ivan Ahimbisibwe and Arnold Odong both coming agonisingly close, but Senegal's defense held firm.

After the match, Byekwaso was gracious in defeat, acknowledging the disparity in experience.

"We missed some opportunities and that cost us dearly," he said.

Senegal's coach Abdoulaye Diallo praised his team's mental resilience. "High-level football demands a lot. One of the key factors for performance is the mental aspect. All the players were prepared and focused," he said.

Looking ahead

Uganda's Chan campaign was a resounding success.

The team's qualification from a tough group and their courageous performance against a continental powerhouse showed that local talent has immense potential.

While the defeat stings, it provided a clear roadmap for the future.