Cranes hit Shs1.6b jackpot

The Uganda Cranes have ended a long-standing jinx, breaking a six-attempt barrier to qualify for the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championship (Chan) for the first time in their history.

The historic 3-3 draw against South Africa not only sparked a wave of national pride but also secured the Cranes a significant financial windfall for the team, guaranteeing them a minimum of Shs1.6b ($450,000) in prize money.

Dramatic showdown

The final Group C match on Monday was a six-goal thriller that will be remembered for years to come.

The Cranes, needing just a point to qualify, took an early lead when Jude Ssemugabi broke the deadlock in the 31st minute.

Uganda looked to be in control going into the break, but the second half saw a complete shift.

South Africa mounted a stunning comeback, scoring three goals in a blistering spell.

Ramahlwe Mphahlele equalised in the 52nd minute after a VAR review, before Thabiso Kutumela put Bafana Bafana ahead just six minutes later. With the clock ticking down, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo appeared to seal Uganda's fate with a well-taken chip in the 83rd minute, making it 3-1.

But with their dreams fading, the Cranes were awarded a penalty in the 88th minute, which Allan Okello calmly converted to make it 3-2.

The drama peaked in the sixth minute of added time when a handball in the box gifted Uganda a second penalty, their fourth in three consecutive games.

Skipper Rogers Torach stepped up and blasted the ball into the net to level the scores at 3-3 sparking wild celebrations.

Speaking after the match, head coach Morley Byekwaso credited his team’s character.

Players celebrate.

"I recall that at the start of the tournament, we lost our first game. It was a sad moment, but we kept believing. Today, here we are, through to the next stage," Byekwaso said. "Passing through the humiliation against Algeria and coming back stronger... shows we are prepared to make history."

Rewards

Adding to the tournament prize money, the team is also guaranteed a bonus of Shs2.4b, as promised by President Yoweri Museveni.

This reward, pledged at Shs1.2 billion for every win, comes after victories against Guinea and Niger.

This brings the Cranes' guaranteed earnings to a cumulative total of Shs4b, combining the CAF prize money and the presidential bonus.

What's Next

If they triumph in the quarters, the Cranes will secure a spot in the semi-finals, which comes with a prize of Shs2.5b.

A place in the final guarantees the runners-up Shs4.3b with the eventual champions walking away with a record Shs12.5b cash prize.

Cash prize breakdown

Winner: $3.5m (Shs12.45b)

Runner-up: $1.2m (Shs4.27b)

Third place: $700,000 (Shs2.49b)

Fourth place: $600,000 (Shs2.13b)

Losing quarter-finalists: $450,000 each (Shs1.6b)

Third or fourth in group: $300,000 (Shs1.07b) or $200,000 (Shs711.34m)