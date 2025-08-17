Cranes hold key to Namboole knockouts

The Cranes stand on the brink of history, and the key to unlocking it lies at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, on Monday night.

Beat South Africa, a team Uganda have never defeated, and the Cranes will not only secure their first-ever African Nations Championship (Chan) quarterfinal berth but also ensure their knockout journey stays home at Namboole until the final.

Friday’s Group C results handed Uganda the initiative. Guinea’s 1–1 draw with Algeria, sealed by Soufiane Bayazid’s late equalizer, and Niger’s gritty 0–0 stalemate against South Africa kept the Cranes atop the pool with six points — one ahead of both the Desert Foxes and Bafana Bafana.

Now, the power is in Uganda’s hands. A win over South Africa guarantees first place in the group and a quarterfinal clash against Group D’s runners-up at Namboole on August 23.

Chan defending champions Senegal and Sudan currently top Group D with a match to go.

Why topping Group C matters

Finishing first is more than a badge of pride for the Cranes. It’s a game-changer.

Caf’s knockout schedule confirms that the Group C winners stay in Kampala for Quarter-final 3 on August 23 and, if victorious, Semi-final 2 three days later.

Even a semi-final loss keeps the Cranes at Namboole for the third-place playoff. Only the final, set for Nairobi’s Moi International Sports Centre on August 30, would take them away.

Slip to second, and the road gets tougher. The Group C runners-up head to Zanzibar’s Amaan Stadium for Quarter-final 4 against Group D’s winners, with a potential semi-final in Dar es Salaam’s Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The roar of 40,000 Namboole fans, the familiarity of home turf, and the comfort of home-made food disappear.

Travel fatigue, unfamiliar pitches, and hostile crowds could dull Uganda’s edge in a tournament where every detail counts.

Monday’s mission

The Cranes’ task is clear: defeat Bafana Bafana to top Group C and stay home.

A draw would secure qualification — Uganda’s first in seven Chan editions — but it won’t guarantee first place.

If Algeria beat Niger at Nairobi’s Nyayo Stadium at the same time on Monday, the Desert Foxes could leapfrog Uganda to eight points, claiming the top spot unless the Cranes win.

Even a draw for Algeria will see them finish above Uganda on head-to-head advantage if the Cranes don’t secure three points.

Cranes coach Morley Byekwaso remains cautiously optimistic. “They’re (South Africa) lethal in attack, but our home crowd and new belief can make the difference,” he said.

“We’ve studied their movement and will counter their speed in the final third.” Byekwaso’s tactics, including restoring Allan Okello to the right midfield and naming defender Rogers Torach as captain, have already delivered two clean sheets and five goals in two straight matches.

South Africa coach, Molefi Ntseki, was confident before Friday’s draw with Niger, saying, “Unfortunately, we (South Africa and Uganda) both need this game. However, I have control. You don’t.”

Had Bafana Bafana won, Ntseki’s words might have rung true. But Niger’s resilience flipped the script, leaving Uganda in pole position.

Historic opportunity

For Uganda, Monday is about more than points. It’s about breaking a six-edition group stage jinx and rewriting history against South Africa.

A win would deliver a psychological boost, a logistical edge, and the electric support of Namboole’s fans for the knockouts.

Even if first place slips away, qualification alone would be a milestone worth celebrating.

But with the Cranes in control, the dream is clear: top Group C, stay home, and let Namboole’s roar carry them toward Chan glory.

Cranes team news

Byekwaso is likely to stick with his winning lineup from the two previous matches, despite the absence of midfielder Joel Sserunjogi, who is suspended after two yellow cards.

Comfortable in thwarting attacks and initiating them, as well as creating and scoring an odd goal as he demonstrated against Niger, Sserunjogi will be a “big miss,” as Byekwaso said, “but the game has to be played and we shall get another player to play in that role.”

Marvin Youngman is one of the options to come in. Byekwaso was – at the time of writing this article – still counting on Enock Ssebagala shaking off a knock that saw limp out of the Niger match.

Karim Watambala – in tandem with the above duo in the previous two wins, will need all the support in the middle of the park.

Okello’s flair and vision will be crucial to unlock South Africa’s defense, with Reagan Mpande, scorer against Guinea, and Jude Ssemugabi – who stretches defenses but needs to be clinical, asking the questions.

Joel Mutakubwa, who has been commanding in goal since conceding three against Algeria, defenders Gavin Kizito, Herbert Achai, Torach and Hillary Mukundane should stay put.

Kizza Usama, Yunus Sentamu, Ivan Ahimbisibwe -- who has been impressive as a substitute – and Patrick Kakande are good options off the bench.

Bafana team news

South Africa, coached by Molefi Ntseki, are reeling from their goalless draw against Niger and now face pressure to deliver.

Samukelo Xulu is expected to keep his gloves in Bafana’s goal, with Ramahlwe Mphahlele ensuring the Cranes don’t trouble him much.

Captain Neo Maema, a creative force, and forward Thabiso Kutumela, who scored against Guinea, are key dangers, alongside tricky attacker Tebogo Tlolane, on a night that could pass as Judgement Day.

For Uganda, the permutations are simple. Victory delivers top spot and a Namboole quarterfinal.

A draw is still enough to advance, but not necessarily in the top spot. Defeat, however, would almost certainly spell the end. The stakes could not be higher.

How Uganda can stay home

If Uganda finish first:

Quarter-final 3: 1st C vs 2nd D — Namboole, Saturday, August 23

Semi-final 2: Winner QF3 vs Winner (1st B vs 2nd A) — Namboole, Tuesday, August 26

Third-place playoff: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 — Namboole, Friday, August 29

Final: Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani — Saturday, August 30

If Uganda finish second:

Quarter-final 4: 1st D vs 2nd C — Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar, Saturday, August 23