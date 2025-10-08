Cranes hopes scripted in the sand

The Uganda Cranes face a defining test today in Gaborone as they take on Botswana in a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. With the Confederation of African Football (Caf) expanding direct World Cup berths from five to nine, Uganda’s path to the global showpiece has become more intricate than ever.

On 19 May 2023, the Caf Executive Committee unveiled a new qualification format. Teams were drawn into nine groups of six, with only the group winners earning automatic World Cup tickets.

The four best group runners-up advance to a second-round play-off, with the winner moving on to the inter-confederation play-offs, a final hurdle before reaching North America in 2026.

Uganda currently sits second in Group G with 15 points and a +5 goal difference. While this positions them among the potential play-off contenders, their fate is precarious.

The Cranes must first secure victory over Botswana and hope Mozambique, currently behind with a -3 goal difference, avoids slipping into contention. Their campaign concludes with an away match against table leaders Algeria, who are all but assured of qualification.

Faith abounds

Coach Paul Put has drawn a line in the sand: only players who truly believe in the World Cup dream will be allowed on the flight to Botswana and Algeria.

“Anyone without belief can stay in Kampala, Entebbe, or wherever. This team needs faith if we are to go forward,” the Belgian coach declared while naming his 26-man squad for the decisive Group G ties.

The stakes are high: only one Caf runner-up will progress to the inter-confederation play-offs, which will involve six teams from across the globe battling for the final two Fifa World Cup slots.

This mini-tournament, set for March 2026 in Mexico, features two single-elimination rounds that could see Uganda facing elite opponents from Asia, South America, Oceania and North America.

Tough path

The ranking of second-placed teams is unforgiving. Burkina Faso leads Group A with 15 points and a +12 goal difference, while DR Congo tops Group B with 16 points despite fan unrest following a loss to Senegal. South Africa, Cameroon, Gabon, Namibia, and Madagascar are all jostling for top spots or the limited play-off slots, making every point crucial.

Uganda’s position is precarious. The Cranes sit second in Group G with 15 points, four behind leaders Algeria, who need only one more win to secure qualification.

Even finishing second guarantees nothing—only the best four runners-up across the continent enter a play-off. Uganda is currently seventh, meaning the Cranes must win both remaining matches and hope that heavyweights like Madagascar, DR Congo, Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Namibia stumble.

For Put, belief is not empty talk.