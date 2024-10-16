Cranes in touching distance of Afcon 2025

Denis Omedi was on target and Alfred Leku added an own goal for Uganda to come within a point of Morocco Afcon 2025.

The 2-1 victory over South Sudan in Juba on Tuesday lifted Ugandans spirits but the party was put on hold following South Africa’s 1-1 stalemate with Congo in Brazzaville.

Had South Africa beaten Congo, Bafana Bafana would have automatically qualified with Uganda with two matches to spare, but the pair will now have to wait at least until next month.

Cranes did their job

A point in the remaining two games against South Africa at Namboole and Congo away, or Congo failing to beat South Sudan, is enough to see Uganda return to the Nations Cup for the first time since Egypt 2019.

That reads easy, but it comes with its own pressure. Yet you cannot blame Uganda, for the Cranes did what was expected of them in Juba.

Uganda’s third win in four matches moved them to 10 points in Group K, two ahead of South Africa.

A point off South Africa moved Congo to four, meaning the Red Devils are still in the equation as they play Uganda in one of their two remaining matches.

South Sudan are out but can still play spoiler for South Africa and Congo.

Cranes Belgian coach Paul Put paid tribute to the 12th man in Juba, where Ugandan fans gave the hosts a run for their money amid an afternoon downpour.

“I think the supporters helped us. I saw so many Ugandan fans in the stadium supporting us. I was surprised to see them. I thank them very much.”

Target was clear

Put was clear to his boys that they had travelled to Juba for victory. “We came for a win and I think we did very well. I have to congratulate the players, there is a lot of pressure but they handled it well.”

The 68-year-old made three changes to the side that started at Namboole last Friday, with Allan Okello rewarded for the impact he has been making off the bench by starting ahead of Travis Mutyaba.

Tadeo Lwanga got the nod ahead of Ronald Ssekiganda alongside skipper Khalid Aucho, the two controlling the middle of the park satisfactorily, and Derrick Nsibambi for Jude Ssemugabi.

It is guests Uganda that drew first blood, a good interplay seeing Okello cut in from the right before sliding the ball to Omedi, who controlled it in one touch before drilling it in low to the South Sudan goalkeeper’s right for a 16th minute lead.

But the Cranes' lapse in concentration allowed South Sudan to hit back five minutes later, Yohanna Juma Paulino cutting in from the left and unleashing a wild shot past Cranes goalkeeper Ismail Watenga on 21 minutes.

Rogers Mato did test the hosts goalkeeper with a powerful long range shot but the game held to go into the break 1-1.

Put injected in new energy after the break, introducing Mutyaba, Ssemugabi and Steven Mukwala for Okello, Mato and Derrick Nsibambi.

The impact was almost instant, Ssemugabi winning a free kick down the right.

Mutyaba then delivered in a well-weighted ball for the Ssemugabi to flick it in off Leku’s unfortunate shoulder for Uganda’s winner on 65 minutes.





Afcon 2025 qualifiers, Group K

Matchday Four Results

South Sudan 1-2 Uganda

Congo 1-1 South Africa

Group K Table Standings

Team P W D L GF GA GD PTS

Uganda 4 3 1 0 7 3 4 10

S. Africa 4 2 2 0 11 5 6 8

Congo 4 1 1 2 2 8 -6 4

S. Sudan 4 0 0 4 3 7 -4 0

Remaining Group K Fixtures

November

Nov 10: South Sudan vs Congo

Nov 10: Uganda vs South Africa

Nov 18: South Africa vs South Sudan