Cranes: Mubiru did not apply, backs Byekwaso

Former interim Cranes coach Abdallah Mubiru is not one of the two Ugandans who applied for the national team coaching role.

Fufa announced weeks back that of the 245 people who applied to replace former Cranes coach, Micho Sredojevic, only two are Ugandan.

Former KCCA and Cranes coach Mike Mutebi, experienced Sam Ssimbwa and Mubiru among others are some of those whose imagination comes to mind when you think of a Ugandan with the potential to take over.

We have not been able to authoritatively confirm which two Ugandans actually submitted their applications.

But one confirmation is that Mubiru is not one of them.

They should know better

And this is why. "I never applied for any position because I believe that coaches are selected based on the employers' demands," Mubiru told the Daily Monitor.

"I feel every one at Fufa knows my ability - my strengths and weaknesses."

Fufa have twice appointed Mubiru, known for nurturing talent and free flowing football, as Cranes coach on an interim basis.

The former KCCA and Police coach was appointed just for a couple of games following the departure of Frenchman Sebastien Desabre in 2019, and then for the final two Afcon 2021 qualifying games after Johnny McKinstry was asked to step aside.

But on each occasion another coach was later confirmed on a permanent basis.

Faith in Byekwaso

Following in his footsteps now is Morley Byekwaso, who was last week confirmed the Cranes interim head coach for tomorrow's friendly away to Mali and next Tuesday against Zambia.

The short term contract of Byekwaso, assisted by URA's assistant coach Fred Muhumuza, expires on October 31.

It was not clear by press time whether Byekwaso himself had applied for the job permanently but for now, he at least has strong backing from Mubiru.

"I believe so much in Byekwaso and I believe he will do well," Mubiru told us.

Currently an assistant coach at SC Villa, Byekwaso led Uganda Hippos to the final of the 2021 Afcon U20 in Mauritania, which was won by Ghana.

Regardless of the status of the national team coach currently, Byekwaso will be fully focused on getting the best out of the friendly games against Mali tomorrow and Zambia next Tuesday.