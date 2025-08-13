Cranes must break Chan curse against S. Africa

Thousands of Uganda Cranes fans inside Mandela National Stadium on Monday showered love to Guinea as they stood to applaud the West Africans who had thrown every part of their body on the pitch against South Africa.

It wasn’t the result Ugandan fans had hoped for, but at least Guinea had given their all in the 2-1 loss to Bafana Bafana.

The home crowd had come to cheer on the Cranes in the later fixture, but they also understood that a draw would have been a positive result for Uganda's chances of progressing.

Despite Guinea's hard-fought 2-1 defeat to South Africa, the Ugandan fans rose to their feet and applauded the Guinean players off the pitch.

With a 2-0 victory over Niger, the Cranes have put themselves in pole position to make history at the Chan tournament.

They now stand on the brink of a first-ever progression from the groups, with their fate resting on a final fixture against South Africa on Monday.

The Cranes have done their part on the pitch; now, they must finish the job against Bafana Bafana.

S. Africa holds firm against Guinea

In a match that directly impacted the group's dynamics, South Africa secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Guinea. Bafana Bafana took the lead early through Neo Maema, only for Guinea's Moussa Camara to level the scores before halftime.

The second half was a tense affair, with Guinea throwing everything forward in search of an equaliser. However, South Africa's Thabiso Kutumela struck the final blow, restoring his side's lead and ensuring all three points.

"You can tell how difficult it was, and how tough it was. But at the end of the day, Guinea played the game, and we scored the goals. What was important for us was to score the goals and win the game. We are very pleased with the result, but there is still a lot of work that we need to do going into the next match," Bafana Bafana coach, Molefi Ntseki told Cafonline.

Cranes rise to the occasion

The Cranes did their part by securing a 2-0 win over Niger, with goals from Allan Okello and Joel Sserunjogi. This victory propelled them to the top of Group C with six points. The win marked the first time the Cranes have secured back-to-back victories in a Chan tournament after six attempts.

"The fans were our 12th player tonight. We tweaked our approach to counter Niger's style, and the boys executed it perfectly. This win puts us in a strong position, but we're not done yet," head coach Morley Byekwaso said in the post-match press conference.

One more hurdle

As the Cranes prepare for their final group fixture, a look at their historical encounters with South Africa provides a dose of reality. The head-to-head record between Uganda and South Africa has been dominated by Bafana Bafana.

In their last six meetings across various competitions, South Africa has won four, drawn two, and suffered no losses against the Cranes.

The group's fate will be decided on the final-day. Uganda sits at the top of the table but South Africa and Algeria have a game in hand. The Cranes only need a draw against South Africa to secure their place in the knockout stages, in case Bafana Bafana don’t win against Guinea on Friday. A win would see the Cranes secure their place with nine points.

For South Africa, they must defeat Guinea first and then play for at least a draw against Uganda to leapfrog them in the standings.

Group C standings:

P W D L GF GA Pts

Uganda 3 2 0 1 5 3 6

Algeria 2 1 1 0 4 1 4

South Africa 2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Guinea 3 1 0 2 1 3 3

Niger 2 0 0 2 0 2 0

Head-to-head records

15.11.24: Uganda: South Africa 0-2

06.09.24: South Africa: Uganda 2-2

10.06.21: South Africa: Uganda 3-2

04.06.19: Uganda: South Africa 1-2

26.03.05: South Africa: Uganda 2-1