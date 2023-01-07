Cranes must go for right side of history

Karim Watambala and Ibrahim Orit set the tone for Uganda, the pair scoring in the 2-2 friendly draw with Sudan on Tuesday ahead of the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) finals that kick off next Friday in Algeria.

In finding the back of the net twice, Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic found positives, yet leaking as many still left him with some serious work to do.

“We have been able to identify our strengths and grey areas," said the Serbian tactician after the match in Tunisia, where the Cranes are camped before proceeding to Algeria mid next week.

"We created several chances but we couldn’t put them away.

"It is one area we need to address ahead of the next two friendlies."

No hiding place

Fortunately for the Cranes, a second friendly against Cameroon played on Thursday and the final one against Mali tomorrow was, and is yet another opportunity to rectify the shortcomings.

Improve, the Cranes must! And in Group B that also includes the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Senegal and Ivory Coast, Micho and his men have no hiding place.

Uganda and the DRC arrive in Algiers as the only two sides to have qualified for this home-based players tournament a record six out of seven times.

Now, that is an impressive qualification record... Until you find out that the Cranes have nothing to show for it at the finals tournament itself. Yet.

Comparisons between Uganda and former Chan champions DRC stop only at the qualification record.

Need for better history

Whilst both have qualified for the event a record six times, DRC have won the tournament twice while Uganda are still struggling to go past the group stage since Cranes debut appearance in 2011.

Therein lies Uganda's challenge and opportunity, for anything less will be yet another dour tour.

"Progressing from the group stages and going as far as we can is the main target," said Micho.

"Qualifying for Chan was always non-negotiable, with due respect to Tanzania."

Uganda swept aside Tanzania 4-0 on aggregate to qualify for the finals in Algeria.

"This will give us good momentum for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Tanzania next year."

The aforementioned Afcon qualifying encounter due in March pits a bottom placed Uganda and wounded Tanzania.

That Micho and the Cranes started Afcon qualifiers so poorly, losing 2-0 away to Algeria and drawing 1-1 at home to Niger adds pressure on them to deliver in Algeria. There are no two ways about it.

Good enough, poor preparations will not be cited ahead of the Chan finals, where Uganda - like at Afcon 2019 in Egypt - opened against the DRC.

The Cranes, then under coach Sebastien Desabre, shocked the Congolese to a 2-0 defeat before being eliminated in the last 16 by Sadio Mane's Senegal.

With 10 days in camp in Kampala, and as many in Sousse, Tunisia - a place with similar weather conditions and culture as Algeria, and where they play(ed) three solid friendlies, Micho and his men have little or no excuse.

Chan 2023 Uganda Group B fixtures

Jan 14: DRC vs. Uganda, 7pm

Jan 18: Senegal vs. Uganda, 10pm

Jan 22: Uganda vs. Ivory Coast, 10pm

Cranes squad in Tunisia

Goalkeepers

Nafian Alionzi (URA FC), Joel Mutakubwa (Gaddafi FC), Jack Komakech (Vipers SC)

Defenders

Ashiraf Mandela (Vipers SC), James Begisa (URA FC), Derrick Ndahiro (URA FC), Isa Mubiru (Vipers SC), Hillary Mukundane (Vipers SC), Kenneth Ssemakula (SC Villa), Geoffrey Wasswa (KCCA FC), Gift Fred (SC Villa)

Midfielders

Siraje Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Marvin Joseph Youngman (Vipers SC), Abdu Karim Watambala. (Vipers SC), Moses Waiswa (KCCA FC)

Forwards