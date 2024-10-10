Cranes must seize moment

In a clash reminiscent of two neighbors vying to prove who is king of the hill, Uganda finds itself under the spotlight with everything to play for.

As they host the group’s underdogs south Sudan on Friday at Namboole Stadium, there is no room for error and no second chances; it is a must-win mission to keep their Afcon dreams alive.

A slip-up at fortress Namboole could spell disaster for Paul Put's side that leads Group K with four points from two matches.

Tasked with not only avenging a stinging 1-0 defeat from 2020, Uganda is mandated to dominate the proceedings and dictate every phase of play against Nicolas Dupuis' Bright Stars that have zero points.

With eight players in the South Sudan - Tito Okello, Ivan Wani, Emmanuel Loki, Rashid Toha, Alfred Leku, Francis Onekalit, Rashid Okocha, Geriga Atendele and Gaddafi Wahab - once calling Uganda home, the challenge is deeply personal, yet the stakes are higher.

Cranes thirsty fans expect nothing less than a commanding performance from Put's charges implying that the home team must rise to the occasion to galvanized the summit status.

Put is confident that his team is both tactically and physically prepared to overcome South Sudan, especially with the fans rallying behind them as the 12th player.

He stated, "I believe the group is now okay; we have integrated more as a team unit and done more tactical training." This unity and slots battle in the team, he believes, will be crucial in securing a home victory before next week's return leg in Juba.

Tactical changes

Coach Paul Put is expected to retain custodian Ismail Watenga in goal after his impressive performance against Congo.

However, defender Halid Lwaliwa, who plays at Al Ain SC in Saudi Arabia, is anticipated to join Kenneth Ssemakula, Aziz Kayondo, and Bevis Mugabi in the starting backline. This adjustment comes as a replacement for the club-less Elio Capradossi, who reported to camp late.

There’s an expected battle for midfield positions, with returning Taddeo Lwanga pushing to secure spots currently held by skipper Khalid Aucho and Bobosi Byaruhanga.

France-based playmaker Travis Mutyaba and SC Villa midfielder Ronald Ssekiganda are both seen as shoo-ins to start, bringing their experience and tenacity to the forefront in the middle of the pack.

The Belgian coach may opt for an ultra-creative lineup, potentially incorporating Vipers playmaker Allan Okello into the starting team alongside Mutyaba to break the visitors' resilience.

Alternatively, he could prioritize pace and unpredictability, leading to starts for Steven Mukwala, Denis Omedi, or Rogers Mato, all supporting KCCA striker Derrick Nsibambi, who is expected to play the central attacking role.

This tactical flexibility will be key in navigating the match against South Sudan who prefer to play on the counter and are hard to breakdown as evidenced in their hard fought loss to the South Africans in Juba last month.

Familiarity aside, it will be thrilling to watch how Cranes defence contains the attacking threat posed by Onekalit (SC Villa), Wahab (Nec), Okocha (Nec), Okello, Leku and Wani who will be out to show what the nation that bred them might missed in disregarding for a Cranes chance.