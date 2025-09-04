Cranes new faces eager to avenge Mozambique mauling

Six months ago in Cairo, the Uganda Cranes were handed a humbling 3-1 defeat by Mozambique’s Mambas - a loss that exposed tactical naivety, defensive frailty, and attacking bluntness.

But as the two sides prepare for a high-stakes 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier rematch under the floodlights of Namboole tonight, a transformed Uganda side is determined to rewrite the script.



Cranes coach Paul Put's squad selection tells a story of both redemption and readiness.



The most telling change comes in goal, where Uganda welcomes back two stalwarts - Denis Onyango and Salim Jamal - whose returns signal an end to the generosity that marred March’s defeat, where Ismail Watenga’s blunders cost the team dearly.

The former captain Onyango brings not just world-class shot-stopping but a commanding presence and leadership that could prove pivotal.



In defence, with Bevis Mugabi out, Put must choose between Rogers Torach and Hillary Mukundane, both from Vipers, to partner Elio Capradossi, who had a shaky night in Cairo.

A stronger pairing will be essential to contain Mozambique’s dynamic forward line, led by Pedro “Pepo” Santos, who scored twice in the reverse fixture, and Stanely Ratifo, a persistent threat with his intelligent movement.



Mozambique's Geny Catamo — Sporting Lisbon’s tricky winger — tormented Aziz Kayondo previously and remains one of Chiquinho Conde’s most potent weapons.

Uganda’s fullbacks must not allow the visitors to dictate wide play as they did in March, where cross after cross punished the Cranes.

Close call



Midfield was another department where Uganda was overrun in Cairo. The trio of Khalid Aucho, Kenneth Ssemakula, and Allan Okello struggled to impose themselves.

This time, fresh legs and tactical upgrades arrive in the form of Joel Sserunjogi, a KCCA Chan standout, and Karim Watambala, whose creativity and ball retention could provide the much-needed bridge between defence and attack.



But it is upfront where Uganda’s hopes of avenging their previous loss might truly lie.



Where Muhammad Shaban, Denis Omedi, and Jude Ssemugabi labored with minimal impact last time, Put now has an invigorated arsenal: Joseph Mpande brings scoring pedigree from Asia, Reagan Mpande offers youthful zest and local league form, John Paul Dembe adds flair from Sweden’s Hackens, while Uche Ikpeazu Mubiru brings physicality and aerial threat that could trouble Mozambique’s centre-backs.



Mozambique, sitting second in Group G with 12 points, remain formidable — having won four of six games — and know that a win in Kampala would bring them one step closer to their first-ever World Cup berth.