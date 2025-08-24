Cranes out but Chan drama continues in EA

The Mandela National Stadium fell silent on Saturday evening as Uganda Cranes were knocked out of the African Nations Championship (Chan) at the quarterfinal stage, Oumar Ba’s 62nd-minute strike giving defending champions Senegal a 1-0 win.

Uganda’s elimination at Namboole extinguished the last East African hope, after Kenya and Tanzania had both fallen the previous day. The much-hoped-for “Pamoja Derby” semi-final or final — a showcase of the three co-hosts — will not materialise.

Yet the tournament continues, and East Africa remains at the centre of it. Chan 2024, postponed to 2025 and shared by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, now heads into its decisive week.

Semi-final line-up set

Senegal’s victory in Kampala confirmed them as part of a heavyweight semi-final clash against two-time winners Morocco. That tie is set for Tuesday, August 26, under the lights of Namboole at 8.30pm.

Earlier the same day, Dar es Salaam will witness a battle of cunning packages as Madagascar face Sudan at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium at 5.30pm.

Both sides stunned more fancied opposition to reach the last four, underlining the tournament’s depth.

Winners of the semis will contest the final at Nairobi’s Moi Sports Centre Kasarani on August 30, with Kampala staging the third-place playoff a day earlier.

Even without its co-hosts, East Africa will still provide the stage for Chan’s decisive acts.

Uganda’s role as host

For Ugandan fans, disappointment lingers, but there is also pride. The Cranes reached a first Chan quarterfinal after six previous group-stage exits, and the passion at Namboole has been one of the tournament’s defining features.

“We leave with heads held high,” said coach Morley Byekwaso. “We will learn and come back stronger.”

The Ugandan FA and government, meanwhile, remain keen to underline the success of hosting.

Attendance has been strong — averaging over 34,000 fans per matchday — and the organisation largely okay for a debut hosting effort. Kampala will still be a focal point in the final week.

Crowds in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam have also been impressive, with quieter stands only when the co-hosts were not involved.

The road ahead for Chan

For Caf, Chan 2024 is an important marker, a tournament built to showcase home-based players. Madagascar’s run to the semifinals, Morocco’s consistency, and Senegal’s champion resilience illustrate the competition’s depth.

East Africa may have lost its torchbearers on the field, but off it, the tournament remains a celebration.

Kampala, Dar es Salaam and Nairobi will provide the soundtrack as the champions are crowned.