Cranes players thank fans, rally them to flock Namboole

Uganda Cranes may have exited Chan Pamoja 2024 at the quarterfinal stage, but their message to fans is simple: the tournament is far from over, and Namboole still has its role to play.

At a press conference at the Uganda Media Centre on Tuesday morning, the players came together to thank supporters for the “unwavering love, energy, and passion” that powered their historic quarterfinal run.

Four standout players — captain Rogers Torach, Allan Okello, Joel Sserunjogi, and Reagan Mpande — each delivered a message to the country.

But it was Okello who read out their joint statement: “I thank all Ugandan football supporters for throwing your entire energy behind the Uganda Cranes during the ongoing Chan 2024 tournament,” said the winger, who top-scored for the Cranes with three goals.

“We felt your love, passion, and support. Your energy carried us to the historic milestone of reaching the quarterfinals.”

“Uganda, we are also hosting the third-place play-off match at Namboole on Friday, 29th August 2025 at 6:00 PM.

“Friday will also be Uganda’s closing day for the tournament at Namboole where there will be lots of entertainment.

“So come and be part of a memorable experience by watching the semi-final and third-place play-off matches at Namboole. I hope to see you there on Tuesday and Friday – this week.”

With this, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) scored a partial PR point. Even if the message came a day late for the semi-final between Morocco and Senegal — it was still timely for the third-place play-off.

Uganda, along with Kenya and Tanzania, co-hosted Chan 2024, with all three historically reaching the last eight. The Cranes had never progressed from the group in six previous attempts, while Kenya were debutants and Tanzania made only their third appearance.

Home fans carried all three teams, packing stadiums with vibrant support that turned Chan into a spectacle of colour and energy.

Across the border in Dar es Salaam, the other semi-final between Sudan and Madagascar later on Tuesday showed that Chan continues to reward those who defy expectations.

For Uganda, Chan now moves from the pitch to legacy. Players are returning to their clubs, with the selected few set to resume international duty next month for World Cup qualifiers, hosting Mozambique on September 5 and Somalia three days later.

Even with the Cranes gone, Namboole will remain a stage for the drama, pageantry, and excitement that made Chan 2024 a historic tournament for the country.