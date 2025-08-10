Cranes pursue historic successive wins at Chan

For sure, a majority of Cranes’ lovers are still not over it. The 3-0 victory over Guinea on Friday night at Namboole Stadium reignited co-hosts Uganda’s ride at the Pamoja Chan 2024.

That several didn’t want to leave their seats after creating an unprecedented atmosphere, with nightclubs and bars turning on music in the nearby suburbs around Namboole and more Cranes’ replica jerseys worn at the weekend, the triumph still reverberates.

“In my entire life, I have never seen that happening. They (fans) really gave us the best support when we were playing Guinea,” Cranes’ coach Morley Byekwaso said on Sunday.

Byekwaso and the Cranes camp are trusting that the fans do it again when they return to face Niger in their match of Group C tonight.

That fixture will come an hour after South Africa’s Bafana Bafana have played Guinea. Unlike their opening 3-0 defeat to Algeria last Monday, the Cranes were on the front foot across 90 minutes against Guinea.

That combined pressure on and off the field yielded goals for attackers Reagan Mpande, Allan Okello and Ivan Ahimbisibwe, marking Uganda’s biggest win at a major continental championship - since beating Morocco 3-0 on March 11, 1978 during the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Kumasi, Ghana.

Rekindled

The win for Uganda rekindled hopes and the Cranes are second on the log with three points, on level with Guinea but with a much improved goal difference of zero. Algeria, who shared spoils 1-1 with South Africa on Friday, are top on four points.

Uganda can now illuminate their chances of progression to the Chan quarterfinals for the first time ever should they pick up back-to-back wins against Niger on Monday.

“This game means a lot to us, to the players, to the coaches, to the fans and to the entire nation. Everyone needs to do their best. We have no excuse, everyone has to do their job,” stated Byekwaso during the pre-match press conference in Namboole yesterday.

On Friday night, Byekwaso admitted in the post-match presser that a part of the Cranes’ technical group visited State House the day earlier for a meal but also to explain to the First Family - President Yoweri Museveni and Education minister First Lady Janet Museveni - why they’d lost to Algeria.

In part, it explains the improvements in the results. The Cranes’ pocketed Shs1.2b as promised by President Museveni, for every win at Chan.

However, it will not be a cakewalk affair. Niger’s coach Harouna Doula is leading the ‘Mena’ at their fifth Chan finals and they made it to the last four at the 2022 edition in Algeria two years ago.

“Tomorrow’s (Monday) game is critical for both teams and mostly Niger,” said Doula. “It won’t be an easy task but we are confident, nothing is impossible for the people of Niger.”

“Niger is a very strong side, very experienced. You can’t determine them in the first game. First game, there are a lot of things that determine it,” stated Byekwaso.

“We lost the first match against Algeria but God helped us to win against Guinea. So we won’t take it lightly. Niger can do the same like us but we are ready to get a second win,” Cranes’ right-back Gavin Kizito chipped in.

Critical

Despite sitting back in critical periods against Guinea, Niger conceded Mohamed Bangoura’s 47th minute tap-in when he was surrounded by five players.

Against Guinea a week ago, Niger had just one shot at target from eight takes and it implies the front three men Abdoul-Latif Diori, Yacouba Nouhou and Moussa Moudou have their work cut out.

Byekwaso made four changes from the team which lost to Algeria; Hillary Mukundane in for Arnold Odong in central defence, Herbert Achayi at left-back for Gideon Odongo, Abdul Karim Watambala for Patrick Kakande in the midfield with Emmanuel Anyama paving way for Mpande in attack.

In goal, Joel Mutakubwa had been replaced by Denis Kiggundu but the former was reinstated back to the starting XI less than an hour before kick-off. “(Friday) was a day of pressure, someone who wrote the line-up interpreted it wrongly,” Byekwaso explained the Mutakubwa issue.

Anyama trained Sunday but Byekwaso affirmed Mpande will still start. Mukundane combined well in central defence with his Vipers’ teammate Rogers Torach and it is unlikely to change too.

The lanky Torach will also likely continue with the armband despite Okello carrying it in the first game against Algeria. “I went through that with the coaches. I told them how good Allan (Okello) is and how much we needed him. We needed to lift the load (off him). I told them I preferred a centre-back (for captaincy),” Byekwaso said on Friday.

Joel Sserunjogi and Enock Ssebagala seemed perfect at the base of midfield with Watambala having the license to carry forward and unlock the opponents, just like his assist which freed Ahimbisibwe.

Winner

Left-footed Okello who was the man-of-match winner against Guinea, will continue on the far right but for leading marksman Jude Semugabi, even if his runs broke lines for the Guinean backline, he will pressure from Ahimbisibwe and even veteran Yunus Ssentamu.

“We need players who are very hungry to do the work and if that urge of wanting it more is in them in tomorrow’s game, I think we shall be victorious,” added Byekwaso.

Uganda has scored first in five Chan matches and won thrice, drawn once and lost one. The first goal remains crucial again tonight. All Uganda’s wins at Chan have come against west African opponents including the 2-1 win over Burkina Faso in 2014 and 1-0 against Senegal two years ago.

This will be the third time Niger is facing a Chan host; they lost 5-0 to Algeria at the semifinal in Oran two years ago and in 2011, they lost to Sudan 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the quarterfinal played in Omdurman.





CHAN 2024 KE, TZ, UG

Monday - Group C

South Africa vs. Guinea, 5pm

Uganda vs. Niger, 8pm

Tuesday - Group D

5pm: Senegal vs. Congo, Amaan

8pm: Sudan vs. Nigeria, Amaan

Wednesday - Group B

5pm: Madagascar vs. CAR, Dar

8pm: Mauritania vs. Burkina Faso, Dar

Thursday - Group A

5pm: Morocco vs. Zambia, Kasarani

8pm: Angola vs. DR Congo, Kasarani

Friday - Group C

5pm: Guinea vs. Algeria, Namboole

8pm: Niger vs. South Africa, Namboole

Results

CAR 0-1 Mauritania

Tanzania 2-1 Madagascar

Algeria 1-1 South Africa