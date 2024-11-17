Cranes, Put pledge better show

Just like they did at Namboole against South Africa last Friday, Uganda arrived in Congo at the weekend as one of the qualified teams to the 2025 Afcon finals in Morocco.

The only difference is that this time they enter their final Group K game against Congo on Tuesday as a beaten side - one that needs quick recovery.

Second half goals from Thapelo Morena and Patrick Maswanganyi did the damage on Friday, subjecting Uganda to their first defeat of the qualifiers.

Two-nil, it was; the defeat to Bafana Bafana coming at a stadium fittingly named after Madiba.

The result saw South Africa - who, alongside Uganda, had also already qualified after South Sudan beat Congo 3-2 a day before - go top of the group on 11 points, one more than the Cranes.

A promise

Yet, it was not necessarily the result that irked Ugandan fans, but the performance. Or lack of.

Cranes Belgian coach, Paul Put, identified with the fans' pain, speaking in the language he knew would resonate with their grief.

“In three days,” he said, “we shall be facing Congo, and I hope that we can give our people a good result because I'm really ashamed of the performance today (Friday).”

Later on Saturday evening, the 68-year-old continued his attempt at mending broken hearts, this time in a brief statement directed at Cranes fans.

“We didn't give you the result expected of us,” he said, “but please stay behind the Uganda Cranes team like you have always done.”

“I have delivered the message to my players to know about your feelings and they should be able to react positively in our final group game against Congo.

“We will react like the true Uganda Cranes on the pitch on Tuesday.”

Ball in players' court

Right there, Put dared his players to deliver. He clearly told them “it's up to you to disappoint your fans or win them back.”

Against a Congo side, whose only victory remains the 1-0 home win over South Sudan, three points is not a wild expectation for Uganda.

Yet, they also have national pride to play for. Well, they all have a lot to play for.

South Africa are now firm favourites to top the group but the bare minimum the Cranes can do is their business against Congo.

Team news

The Cranes flew to Congo on Saturday night after a recovery gym session and on-field training in Kampala.

KCCA forward, Shafik Nana Kwikiriza, joined the travelling contingent after finishing his senior six exams, which kept him out of Friday's match against South Africa.