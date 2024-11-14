Cranes qualify for Afcon 2025

Uganda’s wait for a return to the Africa Cup of Nations is over. The Cranes needed just a point from their game against South Africa at Namboole on Friday to confirm qualification to the 2025 Afcon finals in Morocco.

But they didn't have to wait that long as Congo fell to South Sudan 3-2 in Juba on Thursday evening to ensure both Uganda and South Africa qualified before they even kicked the ball.

At 10 and eight points respectively and with two matches to go, Uganda and South Africa cannot be caught by Congo, who - together with South Sudan - have only one match remaining.

Congo have four points, and South Sudan three.

The match in Juba being played on Thursday came as a surprise as Caf had earlier informed member associations in October that the remaining two rounds would be played at the same time per group.

In the same vein, Uganda - who had played their first two home games at 7pm, were forced to bring the one against South Africa down to 4pm.

“As Fufa, we wanted to maintain the kickoff time we have had in the previous games but Caf decided that we should play at the same time with the other teams in the group (South Sudan and Congo) to avoid concerns like syndicate.” Fufa Exco Member Rogers Byamukama told the FA website on October 24.

Later on Thursday, Byamukama indeed confirmed that "even us at Fufa we were surprised to learn early this week that the South Sudan game had changed date.

"We sought clarification and we're only told this week on Tuesday that indeed the game would be on Thursday contrary to earlier communication."

A week earlier, South Sudan had posted on their X account that the game would be on Thursday.

With the Cranes now back at Afcon after missing the last two editions, Uganda can now play to finish top of the table.

For sure that will be Cranes Belgian coach, Paul Put”s target as they take on South Africa at Namboole.

The first encounter in Johannesburg ended 2-2 and the Cranes come into this one having never beaten South Africa in the six encounters between the two.

The last time the two faced off at Namboole a Benni McCarthy penalty won the game 1-0 in 2004 (2006 World Cup qualifiers).

Team news

At Namboole, Put is not likely to make significant changes to the teams that negotiated the previous two matches against South Sudan.

Goalkeeper Ismail Watenga, full backs Kenneth Ssemakula and Abdu Aziz Kayondo, and central defenders Halid Lwaliwa and Bevis Mugabe are expected to continue in their roles.

Skipper Khalid Aucho should continue in the middle of the park, with Taddeo Lwanga, and either of Travis Mutyaba or Allan Okello completing the midfield trident.

Omedi, who scored in the 2-1 away win over South Sudan, and Mato are shoe-in to trouble the South Africans, with Steven Mukwala likely to return to the starting lineup.

South African captain Ronwen Williams will lead his team after missing the first leg through injury, but scorer in Johannesburg - injured Lyle Foster - sits this out.

Oswin Appollis, Elias Mokwana and Mbatha are the players Uganda will keep eyes on.