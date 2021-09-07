Cranes road to Qatar narrows

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Uganda and Mali must love making it rain. They also have a penchant for playing in it. Only that they never win in it.

The pair’s second successive match ended in another draw, this at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende last evening for the Eagles to maintain table leadership.

Mali move to four points, two ahead of struggling Uganda and Kenya, the latter having also drawn away in Rwanda - who have one mark - on Sunday.

The winner of this group will join nine others in a home-and-away playoff to determine Africa’s five representatives at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Struggles

Just like it did four years ago in the final group game at Gabon Afcon, a downpour set the stage, only that this was on an artificial turf. Both teams struggled estimating the ball’s movement, but the Malians soon grew into the game, showing better technical ability.

Uganda’s main two chances of the game came on nine minutes and late in the second half, Mali goalkeeper Bosso Ibrahim tipping over Isaac Muleme and substitute Mustafa Kizza's free-kicks.

Advertisement

One of the two Adama Traores and Moussa Doumbia were meanwhile giving Murushid Juuko, who was sent off midway the second half for a silly elbow on Ibrahima Kone, a panicky evening.

Coach Mohamed Magassouba’s men were already controlling proceedings on a water-logged pitch. You had to fear for the Cranes as it cleared in time for the second half.

“The field made it difficult for us to play but both teams worked hard to get something from the game,” said Magassouba.

Midfielder Mohamed Camara cut off supply to a tired looking skipper Emmanuel Okwi and Derrick Nsibambi, and his replacement – another Adama Traore in shirt number 10 – only improved their grapple of the game with more passing.

Youngster Bobosi Byaruhanga and Khalid Aucho did enough to limit damage at the back, while Enoch Walusimbi was decent when faced with danger.

Milton Karisa on the right and Joseph Ochaya on the left midfield offered little going forward and both were fittingly taken off later. Actually, Ochaya – off for Mustafa Kizza – and Okwi’s substitutions came just after Juuko’s moment of madness that saw the defender sent off just after the hour.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic was planning to bring on striker Steven Mukwala, but Juuko’s dismissal forced him change to right back Innocent Wafula, who replaced Okwi.

Mukwala and Ibrahim Orit eventually came on for Byaruhanga and Karisa, the latter duo trudging off like they had all day – quite interesting for a team that should be pushing for a winner.

Perhaps you could understand their way, given that even Micho did not seem bothered by their trudging.

“It was one game before red card and a different game with 10 against nine,” said Micho.

“It was totally unnecessary for Juuko because the ball was already out of play. We had already told him to have self control. But we know he will come back stronger.

“We had to close the gaps and at least get a point. We expect more of our players who could not come from Europe because of travel restrictions, and also those injured to come back. You will see what this team can do in October against Rwanda. It’s a process.”

World Cup qualifier

Today | LIVE ON SANYUKA TV

Uganda 0-0 Mali

[email protected]