Cranes second favourites

Fifty-three places separate Uganda from Algeria in the most recent Fifa world ranking, while the two are 13 places apart in Africa.

As for Niger and Tanzania, the final two teams in Group F of the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, they are a whole world away from the Fennec Foxes, globally and on the continent. So it is not sensational to call Algeria, ranked third in Africa and 29th in the World, the hot favourites ahead of 16th rated Uganda (82nd in the world).

Niger are 27th on the continent and 113th globally, while neighbours Tanzania are far behind in 37th and 131 respectively.

It’s games that matter

However, we all know that sometimes, these rankings mean little on the field of play. Granted, it takes some good quality to win a football match, but that alone is not enough. We have previously seen pure heart and steel successfully confront apparent quality.

That is what Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic and his counterparts in Niger and Tanzania will be banking on against quality-laden Algeria.

“Of course Algeria are favourites, but in modern football and on the field of play, things can be different,” Micho told Daily Monitor. “We need to approach every match as it comes. For example when you talk about Algeria, we know the quality of individuals, we know the quality of the team.”

Algeria captain and Manchester City attacker Riyad Mahrez leads the two-time African champions’ charge.

We shall compete

“We (also) know the fact that they didn’t go past the group in the last Africa Cup of Nations finals.

“We know that they have been unlucky conceding in last minute and not going to the World Cup. “And now this Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers are a just for them to redeem themselves. “But with all due respect to them, we shall put more focus on what we can do.”

Micho continued breaking down the group. “Looking at Niger, it’s a team that has so many players playing abroad, very competitive team, and have showed that by qualifying for three of the last five Africa Cup of Nations. “Then we are having our neighbours Tanzania, so many Ugandans would likely accept (think it is easy against) Tanzania but it’s not fair.

“Their club football has grown. They have representatives in the Champions League and in Caf Confederation Cup.

“When you look at everything, we respect them. Let us also remember that in the last Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in 2018, in two matches we got only one point from them.”