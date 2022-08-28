Cranes seek to strike first

Uganda will hope to end on top of Tanzania for the third time when they start their Algeria 2023 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) qualification at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The Cranes want to secure a first leg advantage over the Taifa Stars to carry into the home tie at St Mary's Stadium, Kitende this Saturday.

However, Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic comes into this with a striking headache after his forwards failed to score in the two friendlies preceding this encounter.

Uganda drew goalless against Ethiopia in Adama City a week ago today before wrapping their preparations in a 1-0 defeat to Zanzibar on Wednesday en route to Dar es Salaam.

Micho has been vocal in the buildup to today's match, buoyantly claiming "with due respect to Tanzania, Uganda qualifying for Chan is a must.

"It is also important to build momentum for Afcon qualifiers," he added.

He has a point. The Cranes have qualified for every of the last five Chan editions since failing in the inaugural one in 2009.

Also, that Uganda face the same side in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers next March, where the Cranes are bottom of their group after two games, makes winning this Chan encounter even more high stakes.

“I strongly believe in this group of players that they will do what is required of them so that we can qualify,” said the Serb.

Goalkeeper Nafian Alionzo is expected to start in goal for Uganda, with Gavin Kizito, Ibrahim Juma, Livingstone Mulondo and John Revita completing the backline.

Micho is odds on to go with Siraje Ssentamu, Marvin Youngman and Moses Waiswa in midfield, with Rogers Mato up top and Martin Kizza and captain Milton Karisa on either wing.

Abdul Suleiman, scorer of two goals in the preliminary round, is the man Uganda will need to pay attention to in coach Kim Poulsen's side.

The Cranes will hope to secure the Chan slot at the expense of Tanzania for the third time having stopped them in the 2014 and 2016 editions.

Tanzania accounted for Uganda missing the inaugural edition in 2009.





Uganda probable XI

Nafian Alionzo, Gavin Kizito, Ibrahim Juma, Livingstone Mulondo, John Revita, Siraje Ssentamu, Marvin Youngman, Moses Waiswa, Martin Kizza, Milton Karisa, Rogers Mato

Substitutes

Mathias Muwanga, Dennis Otim, James Begisa, Walter Ochora, Kenneth Ssemakula, Saidi Kyeyune, Isma Mugulusi, Richard Basangwa, Travis Mutyaba, Hakim Kiwanuka





Chan 2023 qualifiers

Today

Tanzania vs Uganda

National Stadium, Dar es Salaam





Saturday, September 3

Uganda vs Tanzania

St Mary's Stadium, Kitende





Previous Chan qualification encounters with Tanzania





Rwanda 2016

Tanzania 0-3 Uganda

Uganda 1-1 Tanzania

Uganda progressed 4-1 on aggregate





South Africa 2014

Tanzania 0-1 Uganda

Uganda 3-1 Tanzania

Uganda progressed 4-1 on aggregate





Ivory Coast 2009

Tanzania 2-0 Uganda

Uganda 1-1 Tanzania

Tanzania progressed 3-1 on aggregate