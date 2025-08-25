Cranes sextet sparkle, big moves beckon

Uganda’s Chan quarterfinal run may have ended in heartbreak, but for a core group of players, it could mark the beginning of something far more significant — a leap to professional football beyond domestic borders.



A new generation of Cranes stars has emerged from this tournament, and six names have stood tallest: Allan Okello, Enock Ssebagala, Karim Watambala, Joel Sserunjogi, Rogers Torach, and Herbert Achai.

Their standout performances not only defined Uganda’s best-ever Chan finish but have also placed them firmly on the radar of scouts across Africa and beyond.

Okello reborn



Okello, the mercurial Vipers playmaker, was arguably the team’s most polished attacking outlet. Restored to an inverted left-wing role after a slow start, Okello flourished, scoring three well-taken goals and constantly carrying Uganda’s creative burden.

His chemistry with the overlapping Garvin Kizito and link-up with strikers was vital in unlocking stubborn defences. His assist to Sserunjogi against Niger, for instance, was delicately measured — a sign of his growing maturity in the final third.

Ssebagala arrives



Ssebagala, scooped by Vipers from Nec almost under the radar, turned out to be one of the tournament’s most composed midfielders.

Against South Africa, when Sserunjogi was suspended, Ssebagala stepped into the defensive midfield role and held his own against a physical and fast-paced opposition.

His poise, ball recovery, and positional discipline added balance to Uganda’s midfield and hinted at his readiness for a more prominent role at club and national level.

Watambala's moment



His Vipers teammate, Karim Watambala, brought a different dimension. Operating as a classic box-to-box midfielder, Watambala drove Uganda forward with intent.

His clever assist to Jude Ssemugabi in the 3-0 win over Guinea was as intelligent as it was unselfish — a pass that sliced through defenders and found Ssemugabi perfectly in stride. Watambala's engine and awareness could easily see him break into the senior Cranes side soon.

Sserunjogi who?



Then there was Sserunjogi — calm, composed, and commanding. The KCCA industrious midfielder's goal against Niger, beautifully set up by Okello, was a moment of brilliance.

But beyond the goal, it was his ability to play like a seasoned international — with positioning, timing, and anticipation — that stood out.

With Khalid Aucho currently unattached, Sserunjogi is now being whispered about as a like-for-like successor in Uganda’s senior Cranes midfield when World Cup qualifiers (against Somalia and Mozambique at Namboole) resume next month.

Captain Torach



Torach, another Vipers prospect, wore the captain’s armband with pride and authority after Okello’s handover post-Algeria defeat.

Playing every minute of the tournament, the centre-back showed leadership and tactical maturity. Whether partnered with clubmate Hillary Mukundane or SC Villa’s Arnold Odong, Torach held the line with confidence. He now deserves serious consideration for a place in the senior Cranes defence.

Achai rising again



On the left, Achai was immense. Returning to KCCA after a stint abroad, Achai quickly reclaimed the starting role ahead of Nec’s Gideon Odong.

His balance in attack and defence gave Uganda a steady outlet, and his final third deliveries caused problems throughout the tournament. That left-back position is now firmly his to lose.

Mpande, the wildcard



And then came the wildcard — Reagan Mpande. A second-choice winger at SC Villa behind Patrick Kakande, Mpande defied expectations.

Thrown into the starting XI ahead of Kakande, he scored Uganda’s first goal of the tournament against Guinea and never looked back. Rough around the edges, yes, but undeniably effective.