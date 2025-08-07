Cranes starting from clean slate

Three matches. Nine points on offer. One chance to reset.



That is how Cranes coach Morley Byekwaso is framing Uganda’s Chan 2024 path, and it’s the mindset the entire camp must now embrace if they are to reignite hopes of progressing from the group for the first time in seven African Nations Championship (Chan) appearances.

Against Guinea on Friday night under the floodlights of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole — and in front of tens of thousands still stung by Uganda’s 3-0 collapse to Algeria on Monday — the Cranes know this is a chance to start afresh.

Put the body on the line for three points, and the dream is alive again.

Only way is forward

Coach Byekwaso has his blinders firmly on. No historical reminders, no what-ifs.

He doesn’t want to hear about Uganda’s 1-0 win over Guinea in their last Kampala meeting, nor about the Cranes having only two wins in their last six Chan tournaments.

“I’m not focusing too much on history,” said Byekwaso at the pre-match press conference on Thursday. “We are focused on the now. Clean slate.”

Uganda did beat Guinea in a World Cup qualifier last year, but the coach is wary of leaning on that.

“Of course we won that qualifier, but this is a very different game,” he said. “Only one or two players from that game are here with the team.”

Rallying the fans

Byekwaso, whose side sits bottom of Group C with no points, admits the mood in camp remains raw.

“We know we have to do our best to win because we suffered a lot, and even now we still feel the pain. We need those three points.”

He also issued a passionate appeal to fans. “We still need the support of our fans. We respect them so much. We know they’re disappointed, but we are begging them to come back.”

On pressure, he was frank. “It’s there. But people also need to understand that our league is not that strong. We also have fairly young players. Still, we must step up.”

Team news

Byekwaso confirmed that striker Emmanuel Anyama — who was forced off injured against Algeria — and midfielder Marvin Youngman (hamstring) are both ruled out.

“There will be some changes in some departments — which I’ll not mention here,” he said.

Anyama’s absence opens the door for experienced forward Yunus Sentamu to lead the line. Byekwaso made five substitutions in midfield and attack on Monday, with only Joel Sserunjogi playing all 90 minutes.

Rogers Torach, who started at centre-back alongside Arnold Odong, Gideon Odongo and Gavin Kizito, knows they must be more solid.

“We lost the first game but now the focus is on the next one, which we know we must win,” he said.

Guinea expect fired-up Cranes

Guinea, who edged Niger 1-0 in their opener, are eyeing early qualification but coach Souleymane Camara expects a stern test.

“This is a tough group,” said Camara. “We needed to win the first game to get our confidence. Uganda will be our toughest match. They are not ready to lose twice.

“They’re under more pressure than us. They are at home and the crowd will not be rooting for us. So we will have to work harder. We have watched Uganda’s videos and prepared accordingly.”

Midfielder Ibrahima Sory added: “We have to remain focused till the end.”

With one side fighting for survival and the other chasing a perfect start, Friday night at Namboole promises an interesting encounter.

Uganda Cranes probable XI

Joel Mutakubwa, Gideon Odongo, Arnold Odong, Rogers Torach, Gavin Kizito, Enoch Ssebagala, Joel Sserunjogi, Allan Okello, Jude Ssemugabi, Patrick Kakande, Yunus Sentamu.

Match facts

Head-to-head

Uganda wins: 3

Draws: 2

Guinea wins: 4

Guinea – Key Stats

Beat Niger 1-0 in their opener; also won their first game in their last two Chan appearances.

Unbeaten in the last 8 Chan matches in open play (W4 D4).

Last loss in open play: 2018 vs Morocco.

Have never won two consecutive Chan group games.

Second group game record: P3 W0 D2 L1.

Always both scored and conceded in second group matches; never kept a clean sheet in those.

Six Chan wins in open play — four were 1-0.

All six wins and both shootout victories came with clean sheets.

Eight clean sheets in Chan history — four in the group stage.

Had four shots on target vs Niger — each from a different player.

Mohamed Bangoura scored the winner in the 47th minute — his only shot on target.

Uganda – Key Stats

Lost 3-0 to Algeria in their opener — 11th loss in 19 Chan matches (W2 D6).

Failed to win the first two group games in four previous tournaments (2011, 2016, 2018, 2020).

Never followed a Chan defeat with a win in the next game.

Second group game record: P5 W1 D1 L3.

Last five second games: 1-0 losses to Sudan, Zambia, Namibia; 2-1 to Togo; 0-0 vs Zimbabwe; 1-0 win vs Senegal (2022).

Only one win in the last 15 Chan games (D5 L8).

The Algeria defeat matched their heaviest ever Chan loss (also 5-2 vs Morocco in 2020).

Only one of three co-hosts to lose their opener (Kenya and Tanzania both won).

Managed three shots on target vs Algeria; Patrick Kakande had two.

Joel Mutakubwa made two saves.