Cranes stun South Africa with late comeback to progress to quarterfinal

Uganda Cranes players Jude Ssemugabi and Allan Okello celebrate one of their goals in the final group C fixture of the 2024 Chan match between Uganda and South Africa at Namboole Stadium in Kampala on August 18, 2025. PHOTO/HANDOUT

By  Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • The result means Uganda advances to the last eight, where they will play their quarterfinal on Saturday at Namboole Stadium at 8pm.

Uganda Cranes have progressed to the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) for the very first time after a breathtaking 3-3 draw with South Africa at a fully packed Mandela National Stadium, Namboole, on Monday night, August 18.

The Cranes looked to be on their way out of the tournament, trailing 3-1 with only three minutes of normal time left to play. But what followed was late, late, late drama that will live long in the memory of Ugandan football.

Jude Ssemugabi sparked the fightback before Allan Okello leveled matters, sending the stadium into a frenzy.

Captain Rogers Torach then sealed the comeback with a decisive strike, ensuring Uganda’s progression after seven failed attempts at this stage of the competition.

The result means Uganda advances to the last eight, where they will play their quarterfinal on Saturday at Namboole Stadium at 8pm.

For the thousands of fans inside Namboole, the night was not only about qualification but also about belief, belief that Uganda Cranes can finally mix it with Africa’s very best.

