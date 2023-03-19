Cranes, Taifa camp in Egypt ahead of clash

Tanzania would have done with just a two-and-a-half hour flight from Dar es Salaam to Entebbe.

Uganda, too, would have welcomed playing this first of two back-to-back ties from home, where some gate collections and the 12th man could have pushed them on.

Instead, the Cranes had to fly over 4,000 kilometres and Taifa Stars about 6,000 kilometres - assuming both are doing direct flights - to Cairo, thanks to substandard stadiums in Uganda, as ruled by Caf.

Both teams touched down at Cairo International Airport on Sunday, where they will camp until March 24 when they face off.

The two teams will stay in Cairo for two days before connecting to Ismailia, some 128 kilometres away, for the match due Friday.

Of the Cranes team that departed Kampala yesterday, only goalkeeper Charles Lukwago and defender Halid Lwaliwa play their football abroad.

The rest of the foreign based legion will join camp in Egypt from their respective clubs.

Tanzania, too, travelled in batches, with Yanga players, who had Caf Confederation Cup duty on Sunday, joining the team later.

Both Uganda and Tanzania know that these two encounters between themselves hold key to them making the 2023 Afcon, which will be played in Ivory Coast early next year.

The Cranes are bottom of Group F with just one point having lost to Algeria 2-0 and drawn goalless with Niger in their opening games.

Tanzania, who have brought in former Kenya coach Adel Amrouche to steady ship, are level on one point with Uganda but above them because they have scored a goal.

The Cranes will face Tanzania at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam four days after the first tie in Cairo, and coach Micho Sredojevic will hope they get into that riding on a positive result from Egypt.

Micho has assembled a good mix of youth and experience for the task, and should - hopefully - deploy the right resources on game day.

The goalkeeping department, which already has able Charles Lukwago and impressive Nafian Alionzi, has been boosted by the returning Salim Jamal, who is enjoying a great season with Richards Bay in South Africa.

The young but encouraging shoulders in defence will count on experienced and Isreal based Timothy Awany to lead.

Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Isma Mugulusi and Farouk Miya among others are options in midfield.

Recently recalled and experienced Joseph Ochaya will give Micho attacking options on the left flank.

U20 youngsters Rogers Mugisha and Travis Mutyaba, as well KCCA's Allan Okello are a good bridge to attack that includes Dundee's Sadat Anaku, Czech based Fahad Bayo and Steven Mukwala of Asante Kotoko.

Players that travelled from Kampala

Goalkeepers

Alionzi Nafian (URA FC, Uganda), Lukwago Charles (St. George, Ethiopia)

Defenders

Torach Rogers (Vipers SC, Uganda), Begisa James Penz (URA FC, Uganda), Mulondo Livingstone (Vipers SC, Uganda), Lwaliwa Halidi (FK Bregalnica, North Macedonia), Semakula Kenneth (SC Villa, Uganda)

Midfielders

Ssentamu Siraje (Vipers SC, Uganda), Okello Allan (KCCA FC, Uganda), Mugisha Rogers (UPDF FC, Uganda)

Forwards

Mato Rogers (KCCA FC, Uganda), Mutyaba Travis (SC Villa, Uganda)

Players that will Connect Direct to Egypt

Goalkeeper

Magoola Salim Omar (Richards Bay FC, South Africa)

Defenders

Kizito Gavin (Al Ittihad Alexandria SC, Egypt), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (CD Leganes, Spain), Awany Timothy (SC Ironi Ashdod, Israel)

Midfielders

Aucho Khalid (Yanga SC, Tanzania), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Austin FC, USA), Sserwadda Steven (New York Red Bull II, USA), Mugulusi Isma (Makedonikos FC, Greece), Miya Farouk (Caykur Rizerspor, Turkey)

Forwards

Okwi Emmanuel (Erbil SC, Iraq), Ochaya Joseph (Al Makawdoon Al Arab SC, Egypt), Mukwala Steven (Asante Kotoko, Ghana), Bayo Fahad (MFK, Vyskov, Czech Republic), Basangwa Richard (Wadi Degla SC, Egypt), Anaku Sadat (Dundee United FC, Scotland)

Ivory Coast Afcon 2023 Q

Group F standings

P W D L GD Pts

Algeria 2 2 0 0 4 6

Niger 2 0 2 0 0 2

Tanzania 2 0 1 1 -2 1

Uganda 2 0 1 1 -2 1

Upcoming fixtures

March 23: Algeria vs. Niger

March 24: Uganda vs. Tanzania

March 27: Niger vs. Algeria

March 28: Tanzania vs. Uganda

June fixtures

Tanzania vs. Niger

Uganda vs. Algeria

September fixtures

Niger vs. Uganda