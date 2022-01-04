Cranes’ Waiswa tips academy youngsters on discipine

Nurturing. Waiswa (also inset) with the youngsters. Photo/George Katongole

By  George Katongole

Uganda Cranes and SuperSport United midfielder Moses Waiswa attributes success in football to discipline, among other attributes. 
Rising through the formidable St Mary’s SS Kitende, Waiswa said that he had to remain patient and disciplined to play in the school team that set the bar high in secondary schools football before he ascended to the national team.

