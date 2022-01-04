Cranes’ Waiswa tips academy youngsters on discipine

Uganda Cranes and SuperSport United midfielder Moses Waiswa attributes success in football to discipline, among other attributes.

Rising through the formidable St Mary’s SS Kitende, Waiswa said that he had to remain patient and disciplined to play in the school team that set the bar high in secondary schools football before he ascended to the national team.

While honouring an invitation of Prosper Academy at City High School on Sunday as a guest, Waiswa lavished praise on the academy owners for exposing youngsters to the realities of the game.

“Some of us had to just figure out what it takes to succeed. When you talk to people who have been through it you get a rough picture of what success means in football,” Waiswa said.

He was invited alongside US-based former KCCA forward Alex Tuliraba and Police winger Duncan Sseninde.

Waiswa said when he was summoned to the national team, it took him almost a year to be named on the roster. The South African-based midfielder made his senior national team debut in March 2017 and has gone on to earn 16 caps.

While answering questions from children regarding what it takes to be in the national team, Waiswa said that patience is key while working to improve on the weak areas.

“The national team brings together the best players. You just don’t walk into it. You have to be patient and wait for your time. If it comes, work hard everyday and you will stay there,” Waiswa said.