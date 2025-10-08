Cranes walk tightrope in Francistown

Uganda’s mission is simple — beat Botswana or risk slipping out of contention for the Fifa 2026 World Cup playoff race.

The Cranes arrived in Francistown with 15 points from eight games, level with Mozambique but ahead on goal difference.

That tally, however, only places them seventh among Caf’s nine second-placed teams, with just four to advance to the playoff gauntlet.

With Algeria widely expected to dispatch Somalia in Bir El Djir and seal top spot with a match to spare, Uganda’s survival hinges on victory over the Zebras on Thursday — and, ideally, by a margin big enough to improve goal difference.

Anything less, and the Cranes could be out of the conversation before their final group tie away to Algeria next week.

“We have to keep believing” — Sibbick

Defender Toby Sibbick had tongues wagging with his solid performance alongside John Jordan Obita, Elio Capradossi and Aziz Kayondo against Somalia, and his focus remains unwavering.

“It’s a good experience,” said the Burton Albion man. “We know it’s two games left and we want to win both and put ourselves in the best possible position for the World Cup qualifiers.

“Who knows? We can still win the group. We have to keep believing, and if we win these two games we’ll carry good form into Afcon (in December-January, 2026) as well.”

Sibbick’s confidence mirrors a camp that rediscovered rhythm in September — a 4-0 demolition of Mozambique and a professional 2-0 dispatch of Somalia at Namboole.

The numbers game

The equation is brutal. Uganda’s +5 goal difference currently ranks them behind Namibia (+8), Cameroon (+10), Burkina Faso (+12) — the three teams on 15 points, and others in the playoff table.

Gabon (19 pts, +10 GD), Madagascar (16 pts, +7 GD) and DR Congo (16 pts, +7 GD) already occupy the top three second-best placed teams.

With Algeria almost unreachable, Paul Put’s side must look over their shoulders too — Mozambique, who face Guinea and Somalia, could easily leapfrog the Cranes with two wins.

That’s why Thursday’s clash in Francistown is not merely about points; it’s about margin, momentum, and survival.

Allan Okello has proved pivotal over the recent past for Uganda Cranes.

Aucho’s call to arms

Captain Khalid Aucho, who scored in Uganda’s memorable 2-1 win over Botswana in the 2017 Afcon qualifiers, knows the weight of the moment.

“These two games are very important for the nation because we have a chance to qualify for the World Cup or go to the playoffs,” he said.

“It’s important for all of us to have the mindset that we want to win. Scoring against Botswana before gives me motivation to try and score again and push my teammates for three points.”

The stakes

Victory in Francistown would lift Uganda to 18 points and keep them within striking distance of the playoff cutoff, while a draw or defeat could end hopes with a game to spare.

Win both — Botswana and Algeria — and the Cranes might just sneak into the top four second-placed teams, depending on goal difference elsewhere. Lose in Francistown, and it’s likely over.

“As a team we believe in ourselves,” added Sibbick. “Maybe you’ve seen it this year — we’ve played big teams and people wrote us off, but we kept the belief and got those wins.” Now, that belief faces its sternest test yet.

How Put could set up

Put is unlikely to tinker much with the lineup that delivered in September. Against Mozambique and Somalia, he favoured a compact 4-2-3-1 built on stability, energy in midfield, and quick transitions.

This structure allowed Allan Okello to float between lines, Rogers Mato and Jude Ssemugabi to stretch defences, and Stephen Mukwala to occupy centre-backs — an approach that might again suit the Zebras’ direct but open style.

Aucho and Kenneth Ssemakula are expected to provide that balance in the middle, with Salim Jamal maintaining the gloves behind Capradossi and company.

Botswana coach Morena Ramoreboli expects Uganda to bring the game to them but is confident.

“We know Uganda are strong, but playing at home gives us confidence. We have added fresh legs to the squad and hope to take advantage of every opportunity.”

Ramoreboli added two new midfielders in Thapelo Mabedi of Botswana Defence Force XI and Shanganani Ngada of Mochudi Centre Chiefs, while Gaborone United duo Mpho Kgaswane and Thabo Maponda returned to the squad after lengthy absence.

While the Zebras are only playing for pride as they are already out of the running for the World Cup, it is serious business for the Cranes, who simply can’t afford to blink in Francistown — not least on Independence Day.

Probable XI (4-2-3-1)

Salim Jamal Magoola, Toby Sibbick, Toby Sibbick, Jordan Obita, Aziz Kayondo, Khalid Aucho, [C], Kenneth Ssemakula, Jude Ssemugabi, Allan Okello, Rogers Mato, Stephen Mukwala

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Omar Magoola (Richards Bay FC, South Africa), Nafian Alionzi (Defence Forces FC, Ethiopia)

Defenders: Elio Capradossi (Universitatea Cluj, Romania), Rogers Torach (Vipers SC, Uganda), Toby Sibbick (Burton Albion, England), Hilary Mukundane (Vipers SC, Uganda), Jordan Obita (Hibernian, Scotland), Aziz Kayondo (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Herbert Achayi (KCCA FC, Uganda), Gavin Kizito (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Midfielders: Ronald Ssekiganda (APR FC, Rwanda), Kenneth Semakula (Al Arabi SC, Kuwait), Allan Oyirwoth (New England Revolution, USA), Enock Ssebagala (Vipers SC, Uganda), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Oakland Roots SC, USA)

Forwards: Denis Omedi (APR FC, Rwanda), Allan Okello (Vipers SC, Uganda), Joseph Mpande (PVF-CAND FC, Vietnam), Rogers Mato (FK Vardar, North Macedonia), Reagan Mpande (SC Villa, Uganda), Jude Ssemugabi (Kitara FC, Uganda), Uchechukwu Ikpeazu (St Johnstone, Scotland), Travis Mutyaba (CS Sfaxien, Tunisia)

Fifa 2026 World Cup Qualifiers (Caf)

Remaining group fixtures (2025)

October 9

Botswana vs Uganda, Obed Itani Chilume Stadium, Francistown, 7pm EAT

Somalia vs Algeria, Miloud Hadefi Olympic Complex, Bir El Djir, 7pm

Mozambique vs Guinea, Estadio do Zimpeto, Maputo, 7pm

October 14

Algeria vs Uganda, Stade Hocine-Aït-Ahmed, Boukhalfa, 7pm

Guinea vs Botswana, Stade Mohamed V, Casablanca, 7pm

Somalia vs Mozambique, Miloud Hadefi Olympic Complex, Bir El Djir, 7pm

Group G Standings after 8 matches

Algeria 19 points

Uganda 15 points (GD +5)

Mozambique 15 points (GD -3)

Guinea 11 points

Botswana 9 points

Somalia 1 point

Best second placed teams after Matchday 8

Gabon (19 pts, +10 GD)

Madagascar (16 pts, +7 GD)

DR Congo (16 pts, +7 GD)

Burkina Faso (15 pts, +12 GD)

Cameroon (15 pts, +10 GD)

Namibia (15 pts, +8 GD)

Uganda (15 pts, +5 GD)