In a thrilling prelude to the Uganda Cranes Afcon squad summon, the national team Select Side is set to square off against league champions SC Villa.

Wedday's rematch at Lugogo, after the Select Sode won 2-1 on Saturday, promises to be a showcase of talent as players vie for a coveted spot in the final national squad.

This high-stakes clash comes amid growing criticism of Villa, who have struggled to perform at their expected level since the departure of their former coach Dusan Stojanovic, whose tactical acumen led them to a triumphant season.

The Jogoos, an admirable attacking and possessive unit under the wily Serb, have struggled to maintain their high level of performance under his successor Morley Byekwaso.

The transition has been marked by lack of a killer instinct and precision in front of the goal mouth, raising questions about their ability go to past Ethiopian giants CBE in the pending Caf Champions League date.

Meanwhile, the Select Side, made up of standout performers from recent domestic and club-less stars, sees this game as a critical opportunity to prove their worth.

Under the shrewd tutelage if maverick Sam Ssimbwa, the boys know that this is more than just a pre-season friendly fire.

To players like; James Begisa, Samuel Kato, Gift Fred, John Kisolo, Hassan Ssenyonjo, Fiat Cleophus, Isaac Ogwang, Isma Mugulusi, Julius Akandwanaho view this as glorious chance for them to demonstrate their readiness for the final squad selection.

Whilst finishing off Villa's Fufa Super Eight trophy hopes at the MTN Omondi-Stadium, they are mandated to exude commitment, skill, and the ability to perform under pressure.

Even Villa players might feel compelled to impress watching Cranes boss Paul Put as the match represents a significant chance to secure their place in the squad that will face South Africa and Congo Brazzaville early next month.

The game is expected to attract considerable attention from fans and pundits alike, eager to see which players will step up and claim their spot on the continental stage.

As the anticipation builds, all Jogoos eyes will be on the impact of league MVP Patrick Kakande who tends to always bail them out in moments of need.

For starters, the Select side had to come from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Villa in the Super Eight quarterfinal first leg.

Ssimbwa’s side displayed resilience after going a goal down to Villa’s Arnold Odongo, who bundled in after David Owori’s freeckick was slightly deflected by James Begisa.

Isaac Ogwang and Godfrey Ssekibengo were on the score sheet for Ssimbwa's side that controlled possession particularly in the second stanza.

In the first game at Lugogo, holders Bul will seek to get past challengers Maroons who held them to a 1-all draw at Kitende on Friday.

"We are not yet where we want to be. We are still assembling our team with new signings, but I'm glad we managed to hold the reigning tournament champions Bul," Maroons coach Muhammad Ssenfuma revealed.

