Cranes win but, for earlier sins!

Uganda will not be at the Africa Cup of Nations finals for the second successive time despite beating Niger 2-0 in Morocco on Thursday night..

Aziz Kayondo and Joseph Ochaya scored Uganda's goals in the first half but Tanzania held out for a goalless draw in Algiers for the Taifa Stars to qualify alongside Algeria.

Algeria ended the campaign on 16 points from six matches and Tanzania on eight, one more than Uganda.

Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic had asked his players for the "final product" on the night.

They gave it, but because of mediocrity in the first batch of matches, Uganda ultimately paid the price.

Micho's future as Cranes coach will expectedly continue to be a topic of contention. The Serb is in his final year of his contract.

Niger started the more adventurous team in Marrakech, captain Youssouf Oumarou Aliou leading a passing routine across the the pitch.

On two occasions Niger forced Cranes goalkeeper Salim Jamal Magoola to come off his line to avert danger and Kayondo to intervene with a crucial tackle.

But it is the visitors, Uganda, who instead took the lead against the run of play.

The Cranes attacked through the left wing, Kayondo glancing up and seeing Ugandan bodies inside Niger penalty box.

The left back then weighted in a wonderful cross that outsmarted everyone, including Niger goalkeeper Naim Van Attenhoven and straight into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead on 17 minutes.

At this point Uganda moved to seven points but were still below Tanzania, who were drawing in Algeria.

Niger continued passing the ball with the freedom of a side under no pressure, and Uganda huffed forward like one desperate to try create a buffer.

They got it after Niger failed to clear their lines and Milton Karisa's clean shot was deflected in by Ochaya for 2-0 on 39 minutes.

Niger continued having more of the ball after the break but it is Uganda that pushed more directly, although with their front man Fahad Bayo not getting more of the ball.

Bayo and Faruku Miya were then taken off on 58 minutes for Richard Basangwa and Rogers Mato as Micho looked to keep it going.

Ochaya, often joining Khalid Aucho and Bobosi Byaruhanga in midfield, tried a spectacular when he saw the Nigerien goalkeeper off his line but the ball just went wide.

Meanwhile, Tanzania were still holding onto their goalless draw in Algiers, and hold on they did to the end, rendering Uganda's only second win of the campaign inconsequential.

Afcon 2023 qualifiers

Thursday results

Niger 0-2 Uganda

Algeria 0-0 Tanzania

Group F standings

P W D L GD Pts

Algeria 6 5 1 0 8 16

Tanzania 6 2 2 2 -1 8

Uganda 6 2 1 3 -1 7