Crested Cranes ejected by Cameroon in Olympic qualifiers

Cameroon beat Uganda 3-0 after extra time at Stade de le Reunification in Douala to advance to the penultimate round of Africa’s women football Olympic Qualifiers.

Uganda won the first leg 2-0 at home at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru but struggled against Cameroon’s aerial abilities in the second leg.

Coach Charles Ayiekoh made three changes to the starting line up introducing two defenders; debutant Desire Katisi Natooro and Bridget Nabisaalu in for Justine Najjuko and midfielder Zaitun Namaganda. That pushed Joan Nabirye, who started as a centre back in Njeru into midfield, where Jackline Adong was also handed her full debut.

Ajara Njoya fired home the first for the hosts in the 27th minute to give them a halftime lead but Uganda appeared to stay standtill in the build-up to the goal as they contested what seemed Eliane Mombolamo’s foul on Crested Cranes defender Bridget Nabisaalu.

But Uganda’s attack was equally sterile on the night and Ayiekoh was forced to withdraw Catherine Nagadya and Fazila Ikwaput at halftime for Joanitah Ainembabazi and Elizabeth Nakigozi respectively ahead of the second half.

Two minutes into the second half, Uganda goalkeeper Vanessa Karungi came to claim a freekick but Monique Ngock beat her to it to head home Cameroon’s second and tie the contest at 2-2.

Uganda kept struggling defensively but also had some chances they failed to put away and were punished for it deep in the extra 30 minutes when Brigitte Omboudou got Cameroon’s third to win the tie with five minutes left to play.