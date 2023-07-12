Crested Cranes full of confidence

Uganda go into their two-legged first round Olympic Qualifier against Rwanda full of confidence.

Rwanda have the advantage on paper as both legs will be hosted in Kigali due to the lack of an approved stadium in Uganda but coach Ayub Khalifa’s side have the firepower to pull them through.

The pressure will be on the forwards to ensure Uganda progresses from this round to set up an exciting clash against 2012 qualifiers Cameroon in October.

This is mainly because Khalifa has great competition for the three forward slots even though he looks decided on starting Fauzia Najjemba and Sandra Nabweteme as left winger and central striker respectively.

On the right, whichever choice he goes with, will still be of players he can fully trust. Shakirah Nyinagahirwa has played there for him at club level and was even named league most valuable player and top scorer. Catherine Nagadya and Margaret Kunihira have also convinced at club and youth national teams (U-17 and U-20) levels that they are reliable wingers.

For other places in his team, Khalifa could have wished for better. Joan Nabirye has been with the team for only three days now so the coach has to decide whether he needs her steely defensive abilities in midfield or the free-flowing football that Shamirah Nalugya tried to execute against Tanzania in a friendly last Friday.

In defence, Shadia Nankya is yet to return to her best after battling an injury for over a year while Sumaya Komuntale looked shaky against Tanzania. Her replacement Jolly Kobusinge is more direct but Komuntale offers the composure and patience on the ball that Khalifa prefers, especially in the build-up phase.

“We have been working on uplifting the fitness levels of every player since we started training in Rwanda on Sunday,” Khalifa told the media through Fufa's communication channels.

“But the last training session (yesterday evening) will be on improving decision making in the final third and doing it at desired speeds,” he added.

More than a match

The match might be the start of the Olympic qualification campaign but there is more to it. First of all Rwanda’s women football national team has never taken part in Olympic qualifiers.

Uganda, on the other hand, pulled out of the 2004 and 2008 campaigns to hand first round advantage to Kenya and Eritrea respectively. They then skipped the qualifiers to London 2012 and Rio 2016 but their ill luck against East African rivals continued ahead of Tokyo 2020 when they lost 4-2 to Ethiopia – also in the first round of qualification.

In Rwanda, Uganda meet a physical opponent but one they beat 2-0 last year en route to lifting the 2022 Cecafa Women Championship at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru. Fazila Ikwaput scored both of Uganda’s goals and her being behind Nabweteme in pecking order shows how deep Khalifa’s attack is.

Their last meeting in Kigali ended in a 2-all draw with all four goals scored in the second half. Norah Alupo and Shadia Nankya scored for Uganda.

The encounter is also the start of what could be a busy year for Uganda as they were drawn against Algeria in the first round of the 2024 Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifiers that will be played in September. That is just weeks before the Olympic qualifier against Cameroon if they make it past Rwanda.

While at it, Fufa will have to make a decision about Khalifa, especially if he keeps winning with good football. Does he become the substantive national team coach or will they appoint a ‘stranger’ with key games coming up in two months?

CAF OLYMPIC QUALIFIERS



FIRST ROUND – FIRST LEG

Uganda vs. Rwanda, Pele Stadium Kigali – 4pm

Uganda’s Olympic Qualifiers history

2004: Kenya earned a 1st round walkover

2008: Withdrew in preliminaries. Eritrea progressed

2012: Didn’t take part

2016: Didn’t take part

2020: Lost to Ethiopia 4-2 on aggregate in 1st round