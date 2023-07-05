Crested Cranes move home to Rwanda, Khalifa calls for doubled efforts

Uganda's women football national team Crested Cranes will host the first leg of the first round of the Caf Olympic Qualifiers at Pele Stadium against Rwanda in the opponents' capital on July 12.

According to Fufa communications director Ahmed Hussein, the federation has already received confirmation from their Rwanda counterparts that the stadium is available and also clearance from Caf to go ahead with the plan.

The decision means Rwanda will have home advantage for both legs and Crested Cranes' stand-in coach Ayub Khalifa has told his troops not to step off the gas.

"Definitely, playing away from home gives Rwanda an advantage," Khalifa said.

"It denies us the home support and an opportunity to show our fans what we are trying to build.

Also, we have played Rwanda just twice (since 2016 when the women's national team rebranded to Crested Cranes). So you cannot say for sure that they are an easy opponent," he added.

Crested Cranes first played Rwanda in 2018 in a Cecafa Women Championship round-robin. The match, which had four second half goals, played in Rwanda ended 2-2 with Norah Alupo and Lillian Mutuuzo scoring for Uganda.

The fact Rwanda did not lose that home encounter will be extra motivation for them.