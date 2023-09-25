Crested Cranes: Nababi's impactful return gives hope for all

Aminah Nababi was an impactful substitute as Uganda lost 2-1 to Algeria in the first leg of the first round of the Women Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) Qualifiers held last Wednesday at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru.

The diminutive 25 year old came on in a midfield role that most are not used to seeing her in. She made her cut as an impact winger for Kawempe Muslim, with a few midfield appearances, before she moved in 2018 and helped Makerere University win the Fufa Women Cup.

At Makerere and Rines, where she moved after the Covid-19 lockdowns, she has showed more versatility.

That 2019 Women Cup triumph secured her a place on the national team, then coached by Faridah Bulega, that participated in the Cecafa Championships that year in Tanzania. She scored two goals; against Djibouti and Ethiopia.

When coach George Lutalo took over in 2021, he retained her during his first summons for that year's Cosafa Women Championship in South Africa.

He, however, dropped Nababi for subsequent Wafcon Qualifiers against Ethiopia (October 2021) and Kenya (January 2022). He also ignored her ahead of the Cecafa Women Championship and Wafcon finals in 2022.

Rising again



But she was never far from national team preparations, especially the youth teams. She always helped coach Ayub Khalifa organize select sides to test the Queen (U-20) and Teen Cranes (U-17) whenever called upon.

Nababi rose again in the last half of the 2022/23 Fufa Women Super League (FWSL) to help Rines avoid relegation but was still ignored by Khalifa for the Olympic Qualifiers against Rwanda.

She still had opportunities to show herself in friendlies against the Crested Cranes and was eventually summoned to face Algeria.

The absence of Shakirah Nyinagahirwa, Hadijah Nandago, Shamirah Nalugya meant that she would not only be a squad option but one in midfield.

Facing a physically imposing Algeria, Khalifa shocked many when he brought her on at the start of the second half for Riticia Nabbosa, who is way bigger in size and more experienced in midfield.

Adding value



The substitution looked like it would bite as Algeria scored immediately after the restart and made it 2-0 inside the next 10 minutes but none of the goals could be blamed on the Rines player.

In fact after that, Nababi's small frame and quick feet started to cause trouble. Khalifa shared in the post match conference that he had thought, during the game, that battling physique with smaller bodies could give Algeria concerns they were not ready for.

Before Nababi won the penalty that Fauzia Najjemba dispatched in the 87th minute, Nababi had already drawn several fouls from the opponents and even got what earlier looked like a deflated Ugandan crown back on its feet.

"I am happy that I not only returned to the national team after two years but that I also came on and managed to have an impact on the game," Nababi said.

Combining her with another small but intense player in Margaret Kunihira nearly brought Algeria to its feet. But small players alone will not be enough in tomorrow's second leg in Oran; remember Hasifah Nassuna and Fazila Ikwaput had a day to forget in Njeru.

However, what Nababi's return shows, is that all Ugandan players of her age bracket still have a place in the national team.

Right-back Viola Namuddu, midfielder Anitah Namata, defender Bridget Nabisaalu, the versatile Tracy Jones Akiror and striker Resty Nanziri are among the players that many argue could raise the stock of the national team.

But all have struggled to have a look-in, for various reasons, in the recent past. However, in Nababi, they have the right inspiration to keep knocking down that door till it re-opens.



Women Africa Cup of Nations

First Round Qualifiers

Second Leg in Oran - Tuesday

Algeria vs. Uganda, 7pm