Crested Cranes need perfect match in Oran

Uganda know what to expect from Algeria in Wednesday's second leg of the first round of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) Qualifiers in Oran.

A physically imposing side that takes its chances, especially those created from crosses, when they are on top of the team.

Uganda, however, managed to move Algerian bodies in midfield and defence, during the 2-1 loss in the first leg at Fufa Technical Centre Njeru last Wednesday, when the industrious Phionah Nabbumba moved from right back to midfield to join substitute Aminah Nababi in the centre of the park.

The two could have played themselves into starting in central midfield but interim coach Ayub Khalifa's side need a perfect game and impact from the bench.

"We are in good spirit and believe the mission (to oust Algeria) is possible," goalkeeper Vanessa Edith Karungi, who made her national team debut in Njeru and should double her caps today, said after the team arrived in Oran on Sunday.

For Khalifa, the task at hand is obvious; "we have to beat them and we have been working on taking our chances."

Uganda need to win by two goals to avoid further mathematics. A win by onepi goal will take the encounter into an away goals' decision while a 2-1 win will force a penalty shootout.

For round two, the winner between Algeria and Uganda plays the winner in the encounter between Ethiopia and Burundi that is tied 1-1 and is also due to be decided today in Addis Ababa.

2024 WOMEN AFRICA CUP OF NATIONS



QUALIFIERS - FIRST ROUND SECOND LEG



Algeria vs. Uganda, Oran, 9pm