Crested Cranes qualify for women's Afcon as Kenya pulls out

Uganda senior national women’s football team, the Crested Cranes, will play at this year’s Total women’s Africa Cup of Nations following the withdrawal of Kenya.

The Crested Cranes who entered camp this week we’re supposed to face Kenya in the last qualifying stage next month.

It should be noted that Crested Cranes were slated to face off with Harambe Starlets next month with the first leg scheduled for February 17 and the return leg coming on February 23.

However, a communication from Caf addressed to Fufa confirmed the withdrawal of Kenya from the Qualifiers.

“We regret to inform you that we have just receive Kenya FA a correspondence informing us of their withdrawal from Women AFCON- Morocco 2022,” reads the statement.

“Consequently, matches 45 and 46 are cancelled as well as the missions of all designated officials.” The statement further reads.

The development therefore means Uganda qualifies to the 2022 edition that will be held in August in Morocco.

“Uganda is automatically qualified to the next round of the competition.”

This will be the second appearance for Crested Cranes at Africa Women Cup of Nations with the first coming in 2000.