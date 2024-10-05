Crunch time in Kitende as Villa visit Vipers

A shot in the arm for a sinking ship, the youthful maverick coach John Luyinda alias Ayala's timely arrival has injected a much-needed tonic and tactical boost into troubled Vipers.





As Nikola Kavazovic's Venoms teeter on the brink of disaster, the journeyman Serbian coach finds himself under immense pressure, but the new deputy's expertise could just be the lifeline they need to escape their perilous predicament.





To succeed at the high-demanding six-time league winners that he once worked for as an assistant in his rookie days, the tactically gifted Ayala must be accorded some powers and listened to by the troubled head coach.





Known for his desire for teams to attack and express themselves with the ball, the Ayala's tactical acumen could be just what the sinking ship needs.





However, with rumors swirling about the head coach's potential departure after an indifferent start to the league campaign, it remains to be seen if the former Wakiso Giants and Police 46-year-old gaffer will be given the freedom and authority to implement his vision.





Having worked under the illustrious Mike Mutebi and later with the cultured Abdallah Mubiru (now KCCA boss), Ayala's immediate tactical impact can't escape the spotlight especially with Kavazovic gambling with forwards Yunus sentamu and Milton Karisa as wingbacks and starving lone striker Kenneth Kimera.





Infact, Ayala vast knowledge about the dynamics of the StarTimes Uganda Premier league as a regular attendant instantly lifted him past the other assistants at Vipers; Fred Muhumuza, Daniel Maale and Brazilian Jose Esdras Costa Lopez.





Expect fireworks





Vipers face a daunting task against the title holders, who will undoubtedly throw everything they have at them after decimating another title rival - Bul - recently.





Morley Byekwaso's Jogoos are now known for their possession-based style and their potent attacking duo of Patrick Kakande and Hakim Kiwanuka.





If Ayala's tactical ingenuity is to be truly tested today, he must find a way to neutralize the visitors' strengths and ensure that his team avoids an embarrassing defeat on home soil.





A loss could see the Venoms fall significantly behind in the title race and face a long road back to contention and could obviously spell the end of Kavazovic's brief stay.





The crunch tie comes at a crucial stage of the season, with the league still in its early stages. However, the match will be a significant test of both teams' mettle, tactical acumen, squad depth, and determination to challenge for honors.





With so much at stake, the match is expected to be a closely contested affair under the floodlights, with the winner taking a significant step towards their ultimate goal.





"I think my team is improving after every game. We now have structures, positional sense and the freedom to score goals as shown in the Bul win. As long as we prepare we can beat teams because we are focusing on improving on our weaknesses," Byekwaso told the media.





Sitting seventh with just four points from a possible nine, Vipers are expected to take the game to Villa in such a victory while the visitors, on six points, know that the match is poised to be a closely contested affair but the hosts are at their most vulnerable moment to be hurt.





All said, the budding rivalry between Villa and Vipers is not just about the two teams involved. It is also an opportunity to showcase the local league's growing brand and send a message to the other title contenders that these two clubs remain the dominant forces in the competition.





Taxing trip





In a potentially dicey match at Mbale Stadium today, four-time league champions URA will be looking to continue their resurgence as they travel to face newly promoted Mbale Heroes.





However, the visitors must be wary of the potential threat posed by Ricahrd Malinga's minnows, who caused a major upset by defeating the reigning champions SC Villa in Mbale a fortingh ago.



