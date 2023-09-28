Csaba primed for a Cranes reunion

Fifteen years on, Uganda could yet reconnect with another old flame after the kiss and make up with Serbian Micho Sredojevic failed to reignite the fire.

Sources close to the process of appointing the new Cranes coach reveal to Daily Monitor that former Uganda manager, Romanian-Hungarian Laszlo Csaba, is favourite to replace Micho.

Fufa and Micho recently mutually ended the Serbian’s contract with one year of it left after his second spell as Cranes coach failed to deliver Uganda to next year’s Afcon finals.

Application tendered in

The Ugandan FA now look set to follow Micho with another former Cranes coach in Csaba, who managed Uganda for two years before he was snapped up by Scottish club Hearts with two matches of the 2010 Afcon/World Cup qualifying campaign left.

The application for a new Cranes coach closed last Friday, with Fufa announcing that 245 people, two of whom are Ugandans, had applied for the job. Our sources, however, tell us that Csaba is the front runner.

"The applications are robust, but Csaba seems to be the front-runner. Time will tell,” said one of our trusted sources.

By press time, Fufa head of communications, Ahmed Hussein, had not responded to our request on whether any former Cranes coach had applied or when the process of appointing a new coach would be concluded.

Csaba's most recent coaching role was with an Indian top-flight club, Chennaiyin FC.

He currently serves as the Technical Director at a Romanian Liga II side, Csikszereda.

Journey with Cranes

When initially appointed as Cranes coach in July 2008, Csaba was not the first choice. Tomislav Sivic was.

Sivic was actually unveiled at Fufa but the Serbian dramatically left the country almost immediately and later said a clause in his two-year contract that required him to serve the first six months on probation was the reason for leaving.

Csaba thereafter stepped in, signing a four-year contract. One statistic that stands out on his CV is that Uganda rose to 76th in the Fifa world ranking in December 2007.

Uganda’s best ever ranking of 62nd was in January 2016 under Micho. The most memorable wins during Csaba’s time were over Nigeria (2-1) and Angola (3-1) in the 2008 Afcon qualification and part of the 2010 Afcon/World Cup campaign.

In the 2008 Afcon qualifiers, Csaba and Uganda won all their home games, beating Lesotho, Nigeria and Niger, while picking two away points in Niamey and Maseru.

The Cranes finished behind leaders Nigeria (15) on 11 points, missing out on Afcon Ghana 2008 as one of the best three runners-up to South Africa and Benin on goal difference.

Unfinished business

In his second major campaign, the combined 2010 Afcon and World Cup qualification, he beat Angola at home, lost to Benin away and drew goalless with Angola before Hearts of Scotland came calling.

His successor Bobby Williamson oversaw the remaining two games, a defeat away to Niger and a home win over Benin but it was not enough to see Uganda over the line.

Clearly, Csaba will feel like he has some unfinished business. Will Fufa give him the chance to right the wrongs? Time will tell.

Laszlo Csaba at a glance

Date of birth: Feb. 13, 1964 (59)

Place of birth: Odorheiu Secuiesc, Romania

Height: 1.85 m (6 ft 1 in)

Playing career position: Midfielder

Club: Bayer 05 Uerdingen, Germany (1989–1990; retired due to injury at 27)

Managerial career

2004–2005: Ferencváros

2006: FC Sopron

2006–2008: Uganda

2008–2010: Heart of Midlothian

2010–2011: Charleroi

2012–2013: Lithuania

2015–2016: MTK Budapest

2016–2017: Dunajská Streda

2017–2018: Dundee United

2019: Sepsi OSK

2020–2021: Chennaiyin

2022: Csikszereda (Technical Director)

Honours

2003-04: Hungarian FA Manager of the Year

2008-09: Scottish Football Writers' Association and the Scottish Premier League Manager of the Year

Csaba as Cranes coach between July 2006 and July 2008

730: Days he spent as Cranes coach

26: Games he was in charge of

14: Matches he won

5: Games he drew

7: Matches he lost

2008 Afcon qualifiers under Csaba

Sept. 2, 2006: Uganda 3-0 Lesotho (Massa 29’, 420, Obua 57’ pen)

Oct. 2, 2006: Niger 0-0 Uganda

Mar. 24, 2007: Nigeria 1-0 Uganda (Kanu 73’)

Jun. 2, 2007: Uganda 2-1 Nigeria (Obua 52’ pen, Sekagya 65’ pen, Utaka 25’ for Nigeria)

Jun 19: 2007: Lesotho 0-0 Uganda

Sept. 8, 2007: Uganda 3-1 Niger (Obua 2’ pen, 77’, 86’, Idrissa 45’ for Niger)

Uganda, on 11 points, finished second behind Nigeria (15) - missing out to qualify as one of three best runners-up to S. Africa and Benin on goal difference

2010 Afcon/WC qualifying matches under Csaba

May 31, 2008: Uganda 1-0 Niger (Sekagya 56’)

Jun. 8, 2008: Benin 4-1 Uganda (Omotoyossi 15', 86', Tchomogo 17', Sessègnon 69', Ssepuuya 8' for Uganda)

Jun. 14, 2008: Uganda 3-1 Angola (Ssepuuya 7', Batabaire 19', Wagaluka 75, Mantorras 90' for Angola)

Jun. 23, 2008: Angola 0-0 Uganda

After Csaba left for Hearts in Scotland. Bobby Williamson oversaw the two remaining games below

Sept. 7, 2008: Niger 3-1 Uganda (Issoufou 68', 85', Kamilou 87', Obua 33' for Uganda)

Oct. 12, 2008: Uganda 2-1 Benin, (Massa 50', 53', Omotoyossi 30' for Benin)