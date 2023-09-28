Csaba primed for a Cranes reunion
What you need to know:
Despite the Romanian-Hungarian’s controversial exit from Uganda in 2008, he will be remembered for giving David Obua a chance at European football with Hearts of Scotland. It was also during his time that Ibrahim Sekagya joined Red Bull Salzburg
Fifteen years on, Uganda could yet reconnect with another old flame after the kiss and make up with Serbian Micho Sredojevic failed to reignite the fire.
Sources close to the process of appointing the new Cranes coach reveal to Daily Monitor that former Uganda manager, Romanian-Hungarian Laszlo Csaba, is favourite to replace Micho.
Fufa and Micho recently mutually ended the Serbian’s contract with one year of it left after his second spell as Cranes coach failed to deliver Uganda to next year’s Afcon finals.
Application tendered in
The Ugandan FA now look set to follow Micho with another former Cranes coach in Csaba, who managed Uganda for two years before he was snapped up by Scottish club Hearts with two matches of the 2010 Afcon/World Cup qualifying campaign left.
The application for a new Cranes coach closed last Friday, with Fufa announcing that 245 people, two of whom are Ugandans, had applied for the job. Our sources, however, tell us that Csaba is the front runner.
"The applications are robust, but Csaba seems to be the front-runner. Time will tell,” said one of our trusted sources.
By press time, Fufa head of communications, Ahmed Hussein, had not responded to our request on whether any former Cranes coach had applied or when the process of appointing a new coach would be concluded.
Csaba's most recent coaching role was with an Indian top-flight club, Chennaiyin FC.
He currently serves as the Technical Director at a Romanian Liga II side, Csikszereda.
Journey with Cranes
When initially appointed as Cranes coach in July 2008, Csaba was not the first choice. Tomislav Sivic was.
Sivic was actually unveiled at Fufa but the Serbian dramatically left the country almost immediately and later said a clause in his two-year contract that required him to serve the first six months on probation was the reason for leaving.
Csaba thereafter stepped in, signing a four-year contract. One statistic that stands out on his CV is that Uganda rose to 76th in the Fifa world ranking in December 2007.
Uganda’s best ever ranking of 62nd was in January 2016 under Micho. The most memorable wins during Csaba’s time were over Nigeria (2-1) and Angola (3-1) in the 2008 Afcon qualification and part of the 2010 Afcon/World Cup campaign.
In the 2008 Afcon qualifiers, Csaba and Uganda won all their home games, beating Lesotho, Nigeria and Niger, while picking two away points in Niamey and Maseru.
The Cranes finished behind leaders Nigeria (15) on 11 points, missing out on Afcon Ghana 2008 as one of the best three runners-up to South Africa and Benin on goal difference.
Unfinished business
In his second major campaign, the combined 2010 Afcon and World Cup qualification, he beat Angola at home, lost to Benin away and drew goalless with Angola before Hearts of Scotland came calling.
His successor Bobby Williamson oversaw the remaining two games, a defeat away to Niger and a home win over Benin but it was not enough to see Uganda over the line.
Clearly, Csaba will feel like he has some unfinished business. Will Fufa give him the chance to right the wrongs? Time will tell.
Laszlo Csaba at a glance
Date of birth: Feb. 13, 1964 (59)
Place of birth: Odorheiu Secuiesc, Romania
Height: 1.85 m (6 ft 1 in)
Playing career position: Midfielder
Club: Bayer 05 Uerdingen, Germany (1989–1990; retired due to injury at 27)
Managerial career
2004–2005: Ferencváros
2006: FC Sopron
2006–2008: Uganda
2008–2010: Heart of Midlothian
2010–2011: Charleroi
2012–2013: Lithuania
2015–2016: MTK Budapest
2016–2017: Dunajská Streda
2017–2018: Dundee United
2019: Sepsi OSK
2020–2021: Chennaiyin
2022: Csikszereda (Technical Director)
Honours
2003-04: Hungarian FA Manager of the Year
2008-09: Scottish Football Writers' Association and the Scottish Premier League Manager of the Year
Csaba as Cranes coach between July 2006 and July 2008
730: Days he spent as Cranes coach
26: Games he was in charge of
14: Matches he won
5: Games he drew
7: Matches he lost
2008 Afcon qualifiers under Csaba
Sept. 2, 2006: Uganda 3-0 Lesotho (Massa 29’, 420, Obua 57’ pen)
Oct. 2, 2006: Niger 0-0 Uganda
Mar. 24, 2007: Nigeria 1-0 Uganda (Kanu 73’)
Jun. 2, 2007: Uganda 2-1 Nigeria (Obua 52’ pen, Sekagya 65’ pen, Utaka 25’ for Nigeria)
Jun 19: 2007: Lesotho 0-0 Uganda
Sept. 8, 2007: Uganda 3-1 Niger (Obua 2’ pen, 77’, 86’, Idrissa 45’ for Niger)
Uganda, on 11 points, finished second behind Nigeria (15) - missing out to qualify as one of three best runners-up to S. Africa and Benin on goal difference
2010 Afcon/WC qualifying matches under Csaba
May 31, 2008: Uganda 1-0 Niger (Sekagya 56’)
Jun. 8, 2008: Benin 4-1 Uganda (Omotoyossi 15', 86', Tchomogo 17', Sessègnon 69', Ssepuuya 8' for Uganda)
Jun. 14, 2008: Uganda 3-1 Angola (Ssepuuya 7', Batabaire 19', Wagaluka 75, Mantorras 90' for Angola)
Jun. 23, 2008: Angola 0-0 Uganda
After Csaba left for Hearts in Scotland. Bobby Williamson oversaw the two remaining games below
Sept. 7, 2008: Niger 3-1 Uganda (Issoufou 68', 85', Kamilou 87', Obua 33' for Uganda)
Oct. 12, 2008: Uganda 2-1 Benin, (Massa 50', 53', Omotoyossi 30' for Benin)
Uganda finished level on 10 points with Angola but had a poor goal difference. Benin topped the group on 12 points.